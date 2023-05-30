New York, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Anal Fissure Treatment Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06457542/?utm_source=GNW

, Abbott Laboratories, GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc., Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Cook Pharmica LLC, Pfizer Inc., Taj Pharmaceuticals Limited, Troikaa Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Purdue Pharma LP, and Allergan Inc.



The global anal fissure treatment market is expected to grow from $1.20 billion in 2022 to $1.30 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The anal fissure treatment market is expected to grow to $1.80 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.4%.



The anal fissure treatment market includes revenues earned by entities by providing medications such as ointments and therapies for anal fissure.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



Anal fissure treatment refers to healing of small tear in the thin, moist tissue that lines the anus with help of practices like using sitz bath or taking stool softeners. They are used to calm the sphincter muscles and promote healing of the anal fissure.



North America was the largest region in the anal fissure treatment market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the anal fissure treatment market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The major types of anal fissure treatments are topical nitroglycerin, calcium channel blockers, stool softeners, and others.Topical nitroglycerin is an ointment used to treat chronic anal fissures and reduce moderate to severe discomfort.



This medicine belongs to a member of the nitrate drugs family. Topical and oral are the major routes of administration involved, which are used in several applications, such as clinics, hospitals, and others.



An increasing elderly population and unhealthy lifestyles are expected to propel the anal fissure treatment market going forward.The elderly population, defined as those 65 and older, is computed as the ratio of the total population to the total elderly and juvenile populations.



An unhealthy lifestyle is one in which a person practices behaviors that are harmful to their health.The increasing elderly population and unhealthy lifestyle will result in thinning and tearing of the internal sphincter because of age and poor diet, requiring anal fissure treatment.



For instance, in 2021, according to the World Health Organization, a Switzerland-based specialized agency responsible for international public health, the number of people aged 60 and over outnumbered children younger than 5 years in 2020, and it is expected to grow by 12% to 22% by 2050. Further, the total number of avoidable deaths that have been attributed to poor dietary composition was 9.3 million in 2021. Therefore, the increasing elderly population and unhealthy lifestyle are driving the anal fissure treatment market.



Increasing constipation rates are expected to propel the anal fissure treatment market going forward.Constipation is a condition characterized by hard, dry, and difficult-to-pass stools and infrequent bowel motions.



Constipation that causes pain, as well as feeling bloated, uneasy, and lethargic, are possible signs.Anus lining damage, which most frequently occurs in constipated patients, leads to anal fissures, requiring treatment.



Thus, increasing constipation population will propel the market growth.For instance, in 2021, according to the National Library of Medicine, a US-based biomedical library, the global prevalence of constipation was 12% to 19% in 2021, and about $7 billion annually were spent on testing for constipation.



Further, in 2020, chronic constipation affected approximately 63 million people in North America. Therefore, the increasing constipation rate is driving the anal fissure treatment market.



In July 2021, AstraZeneca Plc., a UK-based pharmaceutical and biotechnology company that focuses on the development and commercialization of prescription medicines, acquired Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. for an undisclosed amount. Through this acquisition, combined resources with Alexion’s are expected to expand AstraZeneca’s entry into medicines for rare diseases and discovery and development of medicines. Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a US-based biopharmaceutical company focused on developing life-changing therapies.



The countries covered in the anal fissure treatment market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The anal fissure treatment market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides anal fissure treatment market statistics, including anal fissure treatment industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a anal fissure treatment market share, detailed anal fissure treatment market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the anal fissure treatment industry. This anal fissure treatment market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06457542/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________