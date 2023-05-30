New York, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Hypophosphatasia Treatment Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06457541/?utm_source=GNW

, BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc., Prior Company Ltd., Enobia Pharma Corporation, AstraZeneca Plc., Rallybio Corporation, AbCellera Biologics Inc., Inozyme Pharma Inc., and Aruvant Sciences.



The global hypophosphatasia treatment market is expected to grow from $2.56 billion in 2022 to $2.68 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The hypophosphatasia treatment market is expected to grow to $3.19 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 4.4%.



The hypophosphatasia treatment market consists of revenues earned by entities by providing hypophosphatasia treatment services, such as regular dental care, physical and occupational therapy.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



The hypophosphatasia treatment market also includes sales of nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) and vitamin B6 tablets or capsules which are used in providing hypophosphatasia treatment.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Hypophosphatasia treatment refers to the treatment of an inherited disorder that affects the development of bones and teeth. This disorder, also called Rathbun disease, interferes with the mineralization process, which deposits calcium and phosphorus in developing bones and teeth.



North America was the largest region in the hypophosphatasia treatment market in 2022. The regions covered in the hypophosphatasia treatment market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The major types of hypophosphatasia disorders are odontohypophosphatasia, pseudohypophosphatasia, and others, which can be treated by enzyme replacement therapies, medications, surgeries, and others.Odontohypophosphatasia refers to a specific type of hypophosphatasia (HPP) without anomalies of the skeletal system, characterized by lower activity of unfractionated serum alkaline phosphatase, premature exfoliation of primary and permanent teeth, and severe dental caries.



Oral and injectable are the major routes of administration. Major distribution channels involved are hospital pharmacies, online pharmacies, and retail pharmacies, with several end users such as hospitals, homecare, specialty clinics, and others.



The increasing investments in biomedical research activities are expected to propel the growth of the hypophosphatasia treatment market going forward.Investments in biomedical research activities refer to the investments made for the verification of biomedical science theories through scientific research techniques and the expansion of information regarding unique aspects of human health.



Investments in biomedical research help in the development of new drugs and therapies for the quick and better treatment of hypophosphatasia, a rare inherited bone disorder. For instance, in January 2022, according to a report shared by Research America, a non-profit alliance for research advocacy that promotes innovation and science, investment in medical and health research and development (R&D) in the United States increased by 11.1% to $245.1 billion in 2020 from 2019. The industry contributed $161.8 billion (66.0%) to medical and health R&D. $61.5 billion (25.1%) was invested by federal departments and agencies. $16.8 billion (6.9%) was invested by academic and research organizations came from their finances. Therefore, the increasing investments in biomedical research activities are driving the growth of the hypophosphatasia treatment market.



Strategic partnerships have emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the hypophosphatasia market.Major companies operating in the hypophosphatasia market are focused on partnerships and collaborations to strengthen their position in the market.



For instance, in November 2021, Genomenon Inc., a US-based genomics company, collaborated with AstraZeneca, a UK-based biotechnology company, to improve access to crucial data for the detection and management of some rare disorders, including hypophosphatasia. The collaboration aims to equip genetic testing facilities with the information required to identify rare diseases. Furthermore, in June 2021, Aruvant Sciences, a US-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, partnered with a US-based biotechnology company, Aldevron Madison LLC, to help in the development of potentially curative and life-saving medicines for people suffering from deadly illnesses such as sickle cell anemia and hypophosphatasia.



In July 2021, AstraZeneca, a UK-based pharmaceutical and biotechnology company, acquired Alexion Pharmaceutical Inc. for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition marks the start of a new phase for AstraZeneca and the company’s entry into the development of medications for uncommon diseases. Alexion Pharmaceutical Inc. is a US-based manufacturer of medicine for hypophosphatasia treatment.



The countries covered in the hypophosphatasia treatment market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The hypophosphatasia treatment market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides hypophosphatasia treatment market statistics, including hypophosphatasia treatment industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a hypophosphatasia treatment market share, detailed hypophosphatasia treatment market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the hypophosphatasia treatment industry. This hypophosphatasia treatment market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06457541/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________