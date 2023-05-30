Explosive Detector Market Size to hit $ 14,207.53 Mn by 2030 – Leading Players, Current Trends And Challenges Faced

New York, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the research report “Global Explosive Detector Market ” published by Consegic Business Intelligence, the market was worth USD 7,370.88 Million in 2022 and is anticipated to reach over USD 14,207.53 Million by the year 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.8%.

Explosive detectors are defined as devices or systems developed to detect the presence of explosive materials in various sectors, including government buildings, airports, and public events, to improve safety and mitigate potential threats. In addition, detectors play a crucial role in enhancing ‘security protocols by alerting authorities regarding the presence of chemical and biological warfare agents, explosives, and substance abuse. Moreover, explosives detectors are also utilized by public safety organizations for the screening of vehicles, luggage, and packages, among others.





The emergence of advanced detection systems including Unexploded Explosive Ordnance (UXO) detection systems to enhance security is contributing significantly in accelerating the market growth. In addition, explosive detector enables real-time detection for screening buildings and terrorist hotspots for the detection of RDX, TNT, SEMTEX, and PETN used in military explosives. Moreover, the detectors offer relatively fast screening times for the detection of drugs and explosives, further driving the growth of the explosive detector market. Consequently, the advent of advanced UXO detection systems to improve security and safety is driving the growth of the explosive detector market. For instance, in February 2023, GCS announced to launch an advanced detector with a UXO detection system at the International Defence Exhibition 2023. The detector is expected to gain numerous applications in the military sector, thus contributing notably to propel the market growth.

Furthermore, the advent of advanced technologies including X-ray nanotechnology and 3D imaging is anticipated to create potential opportunities for the growth of the explosive detectors market. Nanotechnology allows the development of highly sensitive sensors for explosive detection whereas 3D imaging finely detects explosives, knives, and weapons offering improved security and safety to users. However, the increasing number of cyber threats and the inability of the explosive detection system to deliver accurate results leading to false positives or false negatives are hampering the growth of the market.

Report Attributes Report Details Market Size By 2030 USD 14,207.53 Million Forecast Period 2023-2030 CAGR (2023-2030) 8.8% Base Year 2022 Study Timeline 2017-2030 Key Players American Science & Engineering, Inc., Analogic Corporation, Chemring Group PLC, Flir Systems, Inc., Implant Sciences Corporation, L-3 Communications Holdings, MS Technologies Inc., NOVO DR Ltd., Smiths Detection Group Ltd., Westminster International Ltd. By Product Type Handheld, Vehicle-Mounted, Robotics, Biosensors, and Others By Technology Trace Detector and Bulk Detector By End-User Cargo & Transport, Military & Defense, Aviation, Public Places, and Others Report Coverage Company Ranking and Market Share, Growth Factors, Total Revenue Forecast, Regional Competitive Landscape, Business Strategies, and more By Region North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa



Explosive Detector Market Growth Drivers:

Rising terrorist activities including bombings and attacks across the globe are propelling the growth of the explosive detector market.

The growing requirement to enhance airport security for ensuring the safety of passengers and prevent potential attacks is driving the growth of the market.

The ability of the detectors to enable real-time identification of the explosives along with offering improved safety is accelerating the market growth.

Restraints

The increasing number of cyber threats reduces the reliability of explosive detection systems, thus restraining the market growth.

The inability of the explosive detection system to deliver accuracy leading to false positives or false negatives results is hampering the growth of the market.

Opportunities

The advent of advanced technologies including X-ray nanotechnology and 3D imaging is anticipated to create potential opportunities for the growth of the explosive detectors market.

Global Explosive Detector Market Segmentation Details:

Based on Product Type, the handheld explosive detector segment contributed the largest shares to the market growth in 2022 as handheld detectors offer portability and mobility. Additionally, the detectors have a low warm-up time and minimum false positive rates to achieve improved sensitivity for the detection of various explosives, drugs, and other chemical products. Moreover, the handheld explosive detector allows real-time and trace vapour detection for screening buildings, people, and terrorist hotspots, further driving the growth of the market.

Based on Technology, the bulk detectors segment offered substantial shares to the global explosive detector market in the year 2022. The growth of the market is endorsed by the ability of bulk detectors to identify large quantities of explosives, including large, concealed devices and explosive substances with a high level of precision. In addition, the detectors offer relatively fast screening times and have the capability to detect explosives in pure form as well as with contaminants, further boosting the growth of the bulk detectors segment.

Based on End-User, the military & defense segment offered substantial shares to the global explosive detector market in the year 2022 due to the growing demand for detectors in counterterrorism operations to identify and neutralize explosive devices. Additionally, explosive detectors are also employed in areas of insurgency and counterinsurgency operations to identify and defuse improvised explosive devices (IEDs). Consequently, the increasing application of explosive detectors in counterterrorism operations serves as the key factor in accelerating the growth of the global explosive detector market.

Based on region, North America has been a major contributor to the growth of the explosive detector market owing to the increasing government investment in research for the development of advanced explosive detectors. Additionally, the increasing rate of terrorist attacks and illegal activities, particularly in the United States and Canada, further raises the demand for advanced explosive detectors. Moreover, the presence of key players in the region constantly applies strategic decisions to gain a competitive edge and also to strengthen the market position.

Key Market Highlights

The Global Explosive Detector Market size is estimated to reach USD 14,207.53 Million by 2030 and grow at a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period (2023-2030).

Globally, explosive detector is divided based on the product type into handheld, vehicle-mounted, robotics, biosensors, and others.

In the context of technology, the market is separated into trace detectors and bulk detectors.

The end-user segment is classified into cargo & transport, military & defense, aviation, public places, and others.

The market is geographically divided into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa.

Asia Pacific and North America are estimated to support the market growth during the forecast period in terms of the large presence of market players combined with high expenditures on technological advancements in explosive detector systems.

Recent Developments

In November 2022, Agilent Technologies Inc. deployed the next generation of alarm resolution technology at London Heathrow Airport to improve the airport security and safety.

In April 2021, the Indian Union Education Minister launched NanoSniffer using microsensor technology. The product is developed to reduce the dependency on imported explosive trace detector devices and have the ability to detect the explosive in less than 10 seconds.

List of Major Global Explosive Detector Market Players

The market research report examines various market factors to determine the key drivers, limitations, and opportunities affecting market players. The report includes a SWOT analysis, regional analysis, and segment analysis to give a complete view of the market situation. This evaluation helps to identify possible growth opportunities through the implementation of technology, product utilization, business strategies, and the launch of new products. The following are major market players operating in the market environment —

American Science & Engineering, Inc.

Analogic Corporation

Chemring group PLC

Flir Systems, Inc.

Implant Sciences Corporation

L-3 Communications Holdings

MS Technologies Inc.

NOVO DR Ltd.

Smiths Detection Group Ltd.

Westminster International Ltd.

Global Explosive Detector Market Segmentation:

By Product Type Handheld Vehicle-Mounted Robotics Biosensors Others

By Technology Trace Detector Bulk Detector

By End-User Cargo & Transport Military & Defense Aviation Public Places Others



Key Questions Covered in the Explosive Detector Market Report

What will be the potential market valuation for the explosive detector industry by 2030?

- The market valuation for the explosive detector industry is expected to be approximately USD 14,207.53 Million by 2030 driven by the increasing adoption of explosive detectors in the aviation industry.

Based on current market trends and future predictions, which geographical region will have the largest impact on the Explosive Detector market's growth in the coming years?

- Asia Pacific is anticipated to have the largest impact on the Explosive Detector market during the forecast period owing to the expanding aviation industry and the presence of key players.

What specific segmentation details are covered in the explosive detector market report, and how is the dominating segment impacting the market growth?

- The report consists of segments including product type, technology, end-user, and region. Each segment has a key dominating sub-segment being driven by industry trends and market dynamics. For instance, the product type segment has witnessed handheld explosive detectors as the dominating segment in the year 2022, driven by the ability of handheld detectors to offer portability and mobility. In addition, handheld explosive detector enables real-time detection and trace vapour detection for screening buildings, people, and terrorist hotspots.

What specific segmentation details are covered in the Explosive Detector market report, and how is the fastest segment anticipated to impact the market growth?

- The report consists of segments including product type, technology, end-user, and region. Each segment is projected to have the fastest-growing sub-segment driven by industry trends and drivers. For instance, in the end-user, the aviation sub-segment is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR growth during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the ability of explosive detectors to screen passengers including checked baggage for identifying potential threats.

