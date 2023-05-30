Global Antibody Drug Conjugates Market Size To Grow USD 23.9 Billion By 2032 | CAGR of 10.7%

New York, United States , May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Antibody Drug Conjugates Market Size is to grow from USD 8.6 Billion in 2022 to USD 23.9 billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.7% during forecast period.

The use of antibody-drug conjugates as therapeutic agents is innovative and advantageous because they combine the potent cell-killing effects of highly cytotoxic small molecule drugs with distinctive anti-tumor action. On the other hand, systemic toxicity is reduced by antibody-drug conjugates. Contrarily, traditional long-term chemotherapy cannot tell the difference between malignant and healthy cells which might have a severe impact on a person's health. The ideal monoclonal antibody-drug conjugate consists of a potent cytotoxic agent, a highly selective monoclonal antibody, and a stable linker. Antibody-drug conjugates aim to specifically and effectively target cancer cells while causing the least amount of damage to normal cells. These antibody-drug conjugates effectively transport the treatment to the cancer cells they are intended to treat. Most companies conduct clinical trials to introduce new drugs onto the market and get label extensions for medications that have already obtained clearance. For instance, in January 2022 seagen began phase 1 clinical investigations of two novel antibody-drug conjugates in patients with advanced solid tumors, SGN-B7H4V & SGN-PDL1V.

Due to increased spending on research and development (R&D) initiatives, the market for antibody-drug conjugates is growing. The antibody-drug conjugates are the ideal cancer treatment since they have low side effects. Because they offer a blend of conventional and cutting-edge therapies that guarantee outstanding results, antibody-drug conjugates are becoming increasingly important on a worldwide scale. The industry is also growing as a result of technological advancements. For instance, in February 2022, ImmunoGen Inc. and Eli Lilly and Company signed a global, multi-year, definitive licensing agreement that grants Lilly the exclusive right to conduct research on, develop, and market antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) that are intended for targets selected by Lilly based on ImmunoGen's state-of-the-art camptothecin technology. Furthermore, the limitations and challenges that antibody-drug conjugates encounter include low penetrating capabilities and poor outcomes. The effectiveness of treatment for cancer patients may be harmed by various limitations and difficulties with antibody-drug conjugates, including immunogenicity, a lack of stable linkage in blood circulation, drug resistance, unknown toxicity, an insufficient mechanism of penetration, and unusually large mAbs.

The breast cancer segment is influencing the largest market revenue of 50.6% over the forecast period.

The global market for antibody drug conjugates is categorized based on application into blood cancer, breast cancer, ovarian cancer, lung cancer, skin cancer, brain tumor, and other applications. Due to the relatively high frequency of the illness worldwide, the breast cancer sector is leading the market with the highest revenue share of 50.6%. In 2020, it was estimated that 2.26 million new cases of breast cancer will have been discovered worldwide and 685,000 people would have perished from cancer. Three drugs are currently available for the treatment of breast cancer: Kadcyla from Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Enhertu from AstraZeneca, and Trodelvy from Gilead Sciences, Inc.

The cleavable linker segment is dominating the largest market share during the forecast period.

The market for antibody-drug conjugates is divided into cleavable and non-cleavable segments based on technology. The market leader among these segments is the cleavable linker sector. The cleavable linker technology is the most popular method for treating antibody-drug conjugates because it may release cytotoxin from the conjugates. Cleavable linkers considerably contribute to the success of antibody-drug conjugates by using the properties of tumor cells; their unmatched advantages in the treatment of cancer further promote the segment's growth.

North America dominates the market with the largest market revenue of 53.2% during the forecast period

North America is leading with a considerable market growth of 53.2% throughout the anticipated period. The region's established research facilities for developing new ADCs, rising per capita healthcare expenses, and increasing cancer prevalence are the key factors contributing to the region's supremacy. In 2022, the American Cancer Society anticipates that there will be 1.9 million new cases of cancer, with a total death toll of 609,360. The authorization of further antibody drug conjugates in the region is predicted to fuel market expansion.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in Global Antibody Drug Conjugates Market include Seagen, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, AstraZeneca, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Pfizer, Inc., Gilead Sciences, Inc., Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Astellas Pharma, Inc., ADC Therapeutics SA, and other key players.

Recent Development

In February 2023, an advisory board has been established by the clinical-stage biotechnology business Immunome, which develops innovative targeted antibody pairs, to give priority to the choice of new targets for antibody-drug conjugates and T-cell redirection techniques.

In December 2022, to develop antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for the treatment of cancer, Biosion USA Inc. collaborated with ImmunoGen Inc. In the collaborative research project, Biosion would use its unique SynTrace high-throughput (HT) endocytosis platform to produce highly selective antibodies to targets, and ImmunoGen would contribute its unique linker-payload technology to produce new ADCs.

