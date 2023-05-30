Industrial Protective Fabrics Market Size is Expected to Reach US$ 24.6 Billion by 2031, Rising at a Market Growth of 6.3% CAGR During the Forecast Period | Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. – The Global Industrial Protective Clothing Fabrics Market is likely to garner a robust CAGR of 6.3% from 2023 to 2031. In 2022, the market for industrial protective clothing fabrics was estimated at US$ 13.4 billion, and by the end of 2031, it is anticipated to reach US$ 24.6 billion.



The need for protective clothing is rising for a number of reasons, including urbanization and rapid industrialization. The main drivers of the growing demand for the worldwide industrial protective clothing fabrics market also include some impending government requirements and foreign investments.

India has also experienced a sharp increase in the production of PPEs designed to stop the spread of the coronavirus, and as a result, it has been able to both meet its own needs and sell these kits to certain friendly nations. There are growing worries about employee safety and awareness of reducing industrial fatalities and injuries.

Stringent government laws and regulations addressing workers’ safety at a workstation are driving the demand for protective apparel. Protective clothes from all dangers and hazards that could arise while they are working protect personnel, employees, or workers. The need for protective garments will continue to rise because of growing research and development into producing lightweight, comfortable materials with greater chemical and mechanical resistance.

Key Findings of Market Report

In several sectors, including automotive, metal handling, steel, and glass, wherein finger along with hand injuries are among the most common workplace accidents, industrial protective equipment is an essential part of worker safety.

Textile materials have undergone various advancements in order to endure harsh on-field operating situations.

During the forecast period, the aramid & blends component segment is anticipated to rule the market.



Global Market for Industrial Protective Clothing Fabrics: Key Trends

Aramid fibers, such those made under the trade names Kevlar and Nomex, are incredibly strong and long-lasting. These fibers are far more resistant to abrasion, rip, and impact than steel since they are stronger than the steel weight for weight. Aramid-based textiles provide exceptional defense against punctures, cuts, and other mechanical dangers present in a variety of industrial situations.

Cellulose-based textiles are especially made to retain and expel perspiration more efficiently than cotton, cotton is known for its ability to absorb moisture well. The use of textiles in military clothing requires resolving a complicated set of problems. They must provide security, durability, and comfort in a variety of risky circumstances

Global Industrial Protective Clothing Fabrics Market: Regional Outlook

In 2022, Asia Pacific contributed significantly to global revenue. In the Asia Pacific region, the demand for high utility, durable construction and mechanical wear-resistant industrial protective clothing is expected to outpace demand over the course of the forecast period. These factors and an increase in fatal workplace accidents drive up industrial protective clothing requirements.

North America's market for industrial protective apparel is already saturated. Categories like those for protective clothing that is heat- and fire-resistant are rapidly expanding. In recent years, the usage of industrial protective gear in the region has expanded because of the increasing popularity of flame-retardant apparel in the chemicals, metals, oil & gas, and pulp & paper industries.

Global Industrial Protective Clothing Fabrics Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the global industrial protective clothing fabrics market are:

DuPont

Ansell Limited

Honeywell

Teijin

3M

Lakeland Industries

Kimberly Clark Corp

Newtex Industries, Inc.

Davlyn Group

Serge Ferrari Group

Nott Company

Lenard BCN, S.L.

RNG Performance Materials

Saint-Gobain

Others



Some developments by the key players in the global market for industrial protective clothing fabrics are:

Teijin Frontier Co.'s Thailand branch debuted a state-of-the-art automated plant for the highly effective manufacture of polyester filaments in January 2023. The facility is anticipated to increase Teijin Polyester (Thailand) Limited's added value through extra-efficient spinning as well as an automated method for the multifilament's uniform drying.

Solmax acquired TenCate Geosynthetics in 2021. This is the first time that two prominent firms in their respective areas, both known internationally for the high standard of their goods and services, have joined forces to put their geosynthetic goods under the same roof.

Dupont invested in the TyvekTogether initiative in April 2020 to expand the volume of clothing made of Tyvek and Tychem. The company's output will rise from 9 million garments per month to 15 million garments per month thanks to the TyvekTogether expansion of the capacity initiative. The market size of the firm will grow even more because of this.



Global Industrial Protective Clothing Fabrics Market Segmentation

Product Type

Industrial Protective Clothing Fabrics Flame Retardant Protective Clothing Fabrics Chemical Resistant Protective Clothing Fabrics Cut Resistant Protective Clothing Fabrics Others

Aluminized Fabrics

Silicon Coated Fabrics



Technology

Woven

Non-woven

Material

Aramid and Blends

Polyolefin and Blends

Polyester

Cotton Fibers

Fiberglass

Polybenzimidazole (PBI)

Mesh Fabrics

Polyacrylonitrile (PAN)

Others



Application

Protective Fabric

Industrial Fabric

Clothing Fabric



End-use

Metal

Glass

Mining

Defense

Firefighting

Aerospace

Automotive

Industrial

Construction

Chemical

Others



Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America



