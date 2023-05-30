CORRECTION -- EV Cargo Expands In South East Asia With New Malaysia Office

In a release issued under the same headline earlier today by EV Cargo, please note that the title and caption of the photo should read "Justin Bentley" and "EV Cargo Vice President, South East Asia" respectively. The corrected release follows:

New Kuala Lumpur head office, freight facilities at major air and sea ports.

Growing team of local experts to expand presence and capability.

EV Cargo benefits from economy and logistics opportunities as part of wider growth strategy.



HONG KONG, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EV Cargo, a leading global freight forwarding, supply chain and technology company, is continuing its expansion in South East Asia with the opening of new offices and freight centres in Malaysia as part of its latest chapter of its growth strategy across Asia.

The new country office on the outskirts of capital Kuala Lumpur is close to major sea ports and will provide directly managed air and sea freight services to and from Malaysia, all powered by EV Cargo people and systems.

With warehouse facilities at Kuala Lumpur International Airport and CFS capabilities at major sea ports including Port Klang, Penang and Johor Port, EV Cargo Malaysia specialises in air and sea freight, cross border eCommerce, warehouse and customs services in the region.

Port services include buyers consolidation, multi-country consolidation, trans-shipment and LCL groupage. EV Cargo will also offer its popular Eco-Air service, which combines rapid sea freight with premium air freight to deliver a flexible and cost-effective solution for expedited shipments.

Headed by Thomas Sunny, EV Cargo Malaysia Managing Director, the expanded business will offer customers access to emerging international trade lanes and previously untapped growth markets, as well as providing sea to air conversion, value-added services and final mile distribution.

The new operations will be fully integrated within EV Cargo’s substantial logistics execution platforms in the UK and Europe, and its rapidly developing platform across Asia.

South East Asia is a region with huge potential for EV Cargo. It features a number of growing economies and, in the equally fast-moving sphere of global logistics, offers new and exciting opportunities and alternatives to traditional sourcing strategies.

Since 2019, EV Cargo has served many market-leading companies in the region, as well as a growing list of small to medium-sized businesses. However, it is now expanding across South East Asia, establishing company offices in Malaysia, Vietnam, Cambodia and Thailand in addition to growing capabilities at existing offices and warehouses in Singapore and Myanmar.

“Malaysia offers exciting growth opportunities for EV Cargo and we’re executing quickly across South East Asia to expand our presence and build a robust EV Cargo network underpinned by professional teams,” explains Justin Bentley, EV Cargo Vice President, South East Asia.

“The logistics industry in Malaysia has evolved in recent years, as a result of growth enablers such as better logistics infrastructure, increasing freight volumes and structural growth in eCommerce.

“Our expanded presence and capability in Malaysia and South East Asia, underpinned by our investment in local expertise, will see EV Cargo capitalise on opportunities in the region to help deliver our wider growth strategy.”

Notes for editors

About EV Cargo

EV Cargo is a leading global freight forwarding, supply chain and technology company for the world’s leading brands. EV Cargo’s experienced team of 3,000 employees worldwide offer unique mission-critical end-to-end supply chain solutions to more than 9,000 customers across the retail, consumer and industrial sectors. EV Cargo’s global network includes direct investments in 25 countries and further operational coverage through partners in 150 countries. For 2021, EV Cargo’s revenue surpassed $1.5 billion with more than $100 million of earnings, moving more than $50 billion of merchandise between 700 country pairs.

EV Cargo is a purpose-led organization focused on powering the global economy. EV Cargo manages supply chains for the world’s leading brands, which includes the flow of goods, data and funds on behalf of pioneering businesses of all sizes. Guided by its core values of growth, innovation and sustainability, EV Cargo is committed to its vision of driving the digital transformation of logistics, through its proprietary tech platform ONE EV Cargo. This ‘Tech Stack’ approach combines established leading EV Cargo proprietary systems, such as LIMA and Alliance, with industry best-in-class third-party software. When matched with the insight of EV Cargo subject matter experts, the company provides a unique technology-enabled service and acts as a digital hub enabling global trade.

EV Cargo’s core business model is to provide supply chain management and technology solutions across air, ocean, road and rail; through freight forwarding, freight management, contract logistics and SaaS software services. EV Cargo has particular strength and expertise in the flow of goods from Asia into Western Europe, especially into the United Kingdom, feeding into a substantial and fully integrated logistics platform of warehousing, fulfilment and multimodal final mile delivery solutions.

Simply put, EV Cargo is all about excellent people providing industry-leading technology-enabled supply chain solutions to enable the growth of great businesses.

EV Cargo was created in 2018 by Hong Kong-based growth-oriented private equity investment group EmergeVest, facilitating a step-change in value creation via a sizeable, scalable and diversified logistics-technology company, well-positioned for future growth.

Media contact

For further information please contact:

Christen Thomson, Senior Director, Citigate Dewe Rogerson

christen.thomson@citigatedewerogerson.com

Angharad Couch, Director, Citigate Dewe Rogerson

angharad.couch@citigatedewerogerson.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/44c8bb32-9c83-49f5-81f8-397ca6a1dad9