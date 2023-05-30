Yorkville Asset Management Canada Announces A Risk Rating Change to the Yorkville Crypto, Blockchain and Fintech Opportunities Class

TORONTO, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yorkville Asset Management Inc. (“Yorkville”) would like to announce a change to the risk rating of the Yorkville Crypto, Blockchain and FinTech Opportunities Class (the “Fund”). The chart below sets out the risk rating disclosed in the Simplified Prospectus of the Fund dated May 30, 2022 (“Previous Risk Rating”) and the risk rating disclosed in the Simplified Prospectus of the Fund dated May 30, 2023 (“New Risk Rating”).



Fund Previous Risk Rating New Risk Rating Yorkville Crypto, Blockchain and FinTech Opportunities Class Medium to high High

This change is the result of an annual review of the volatility of the Fund. No material changes have been made to the investment objectives, strategies or management of the Fund.

About Yorkville Asset Management

Yorkville Asset Management Inc. (Yorkville) is an investment management firm offering discretionary portfolio management, private equity and investment funds to high net worth clients, foundations, institutions & investors.

