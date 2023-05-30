PDF Solutions Announces 2023 Users Conference

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDF Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: PDFS), a leading provider of comprehensive data solutions for the semiconductor ecosystem, today announced it will host its 2023 Users Conference from Tuesday, October 24, 2023 through Thursday, October 26 at the Marriott Hotel in Santa Clara, CA. The conference will be held in conjunction with its Analysts Day on Tuesday, October 24.

The event will feature presentations from PDF Solutions, industry experts, and customers on the following areas of interest:

industry trends

advances in PDF product capabilities, including AI and machine learning (ML)

equipment and factory connectivity

supply chain traceability

customer experiences with advanced applications of analytics

the latest in connectivity standards

In addition, training sessions will be available to learn the latest capabilities from PDF Solutions. Additional information, including registration details, will be available in the coming weeks.





About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ: PDFS) provides comprehensive data solutions designed to empower organizations across the semiconductor ecosystem to improve the yield and quality of their products and operational efficiency for increased profitability. The Company’s products and services are used by Fortune 500 companies across the semiconductor ecosystem to achieve smart manufacturing goals by connecting and controlling equipment, collecting data generated during manufacturing and test operations, and performing advanced analytics and machine learning to enable profitable, high-volume manufacturing.

Founded in 1991, PDF Solutions is headquartered in Santa Clara, California, with operations across North America, Europe, and Asia. The Company (directly or through one or more subsidiaries) is an active member of SEMI, INEMI, TPCA, IPC, the OPC Foundation, and DMDII. For the latest news and information about PDF Solutions or to find office locations, visit https://www.pdf.com/.

PDF Solutions, the PDF Solutions logo, and Exensio are trademarks or registered trademarks of PDF Solutions, Inc. or its subsidiaries.



Company Contacts

Kimon Michaels

VP, Products and Solutions

(408) 938-6408

kimon.michaels@pdf.com



Sonia Segovia

Investor Relations

(408) 938-6491

sonia.segovia@pdf.com