Sumo Logic Provides Cloud-Native Log Analytics for Samsung Electronics Bixby Virtual AI Assistant

SEOUL, South Korea, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sumo Logic, the SaaS analytics platform to enable reliable and secure cloud-native applications, today announced it is delivering advanced log analytics for Samsung Electronics’ Bixby, the deep-learning-based, artificial intelligence (AI) assistant. The Bixby Development Group, which manages Bixby, can now access insightful results, audit logs, detect and alert for anomalies, and tackle fundamental problems in hours instead of weeks before features are pushed to customers.



The Bixby Development Group collects an average of 35TB of logs each day to monitor the quality of service, debug issues and detect potential issues that may impact customer experience in real-time. Bixby engineers use query functions to build Sumo Logic dashboards to manage log data more efficiently. The analytics help Bixby stay ahead of the competition by delivering insightful results and comparing or contrasting errors in a client version.

Read the case study: AI platform thrives with huge data intake

With Sumo Logic, multiple departments and teams related to Bixby service development can now collaborate more securely and productively by using Role-Based Access Control (RBAC) and content-sharing functions. Bixby developers can now easily share detailed data analytics and queries within the organization to help discover new uses for Bixby.

“We live in an era where it is normal for AI assistants like Bixby to play a starring role in managing our homes and calendars and improving overall productivity,” said Zakir Ahmed, Managing Director of APAC and International Markets, Sumo Logic. “This is an example of how Sumo Logic operates as the accelerator to help modern businesses that rely on log analytics to deliver powerful functions from application development to customer experience.”

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc. empowers the people who power modern, digital business. Through its SaaS analytics platform, Sumo Logic enables customers to deliver reliable and secure cloud-native applications. The Sumo Logic Continuous Intelligence Platform™ helps practitioners and developers ensure application reliability, secure and protect against modern security threats, and gain insights into their cloud infrastructures. Customers around the world rely on Sumo Logic to get powerful real-time analytics and insights across observability and security solutions for their cloud-native applications. For more information, visit www.sumologic.com .

