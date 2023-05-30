Allegro MicroSystems to Present at Nasdaq's London Investor Conference

MANCHESTER, N.H., May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (“Allegro”) (Nasdaq: ALGM), a global leader in power and sensing semiconductor solutions for motion control and energy efficient systems, today announced that the Company will present at the Nasdaq Investor Conference to be held in partnership with Jefferies on June 13 and 14 in London, United Kingdom. Vineet Nargolwala, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Derek D’Antilio, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at 9:00 AM British Summer Time (BST).



A live and archived webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website at www.allegromicro.com.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems is a leading global designer, developer, fabless manufacturer and marketer of sensor integrated circuits (“ICs”) and application-specific analog power ICs enabling emerging technologies in the automotive and industrial markets. Allegro’s diverse product portfolio provides efficient and reliable solutions for the electrification of vehicles, automotive ADAS safety features, automation for Industry 4.0 and power saving technologies for data centers and green energy applications.