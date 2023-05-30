Redwood Living, Inc. Brings 140 New Apartments to Groveport

Independence, Ohio, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Groveport residents will soon have a new place to call home with the addition of Redwood’s 15th Columbus-area neighborhood.

Redwood Groveport offers residents seven different single-story floor plans that range in size from 1,294-1,620 square feet. Each of the 140 new apartment homes includes two bedrooms, two bathrooms, ample storage options as well as an attached two-car garage.

Living in a Redwood Neighborhood comes with a host of desirable advantages, including:

Spacious, eat-in kitchens with large pantries

Open floor plans

Large closets

Washer and dryer hookups

Full-size appliances

Vaulted ceilings

Upgraded finishes and features

Extra living space, commonly used for an at-home office or gym

Pet-friendly accommodations – residents are permitted up to three pets

Private entrances with individual street addresses

Personal patios

Special savings opportunities via the Redwood Perks Program – for example, Redwood Groveport residents will receive discounted rates to the local recreation and senior centers

“Thanks to its picturesque, wooded lot, this particular location offers residents a peaceful and private setting without sacrificing convenience,” said Taylor Haley, Director of Property Operations at Redwood. “The new neighborhood is just minutes from all the amenities of Downtown Groveport and offers easy access to all the major highways.”

Redwood Groveport is located at 5056 Sunflower Drive. Monthly rent starts at $1,799 and interested residents can begin the leasing process online.

Since 1991, Redwood has been reinventing the traditional apartment rental experience. The company has developed and manages 15,000 apartment homes in 120+ neighborhoods throughout the Midwest and Carolinas.

About Redwood Living, Inc.

Redwood Living, Inc. (Redwood) is an innovative development and property management company with neighborhoods in Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, North Carolina, South Carolina and Kentucky. In 2023, Redwood will welcome its first neighborhood in Nebraska. The success of Redwood's approach to construction, development and property management continues to be validated in new and existing markets. Redwood is a company that believes in its mission, product and amazing people. It creates a simplified, relaxed lifestyle for residents, and offers a rewarding atmosphere for its employees. For more information, visit www.byredwood.com.

Leasing Contact:

Groveport@byredwood.com

(833) 213-1900





