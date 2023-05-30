Vertex to Present at Upcoming Conferences

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX), a leading global technology provider of indirect tax solutions, today announced that management will present at the following investor events:



The Stifel 2023 Cross Sector Insight Conference. The presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 8:35 AM eastern time.



The 43rd Annual William Blair Growth Stock Conference. The presentation is scheduled for June 7, 2023 at 12:40 PM central time.



Live webcasts and replays of both presentations will be available on Vertex’s investor relations website at ir.vertex.com.

Vertex, Inc. is a leading global provider of indirect tax solutions. The Company’s mission is to deliver the most trusted tax technology, enabling global businesses to transact, comply and grow with confidence. Vertex provides solutions that can be tailored to specific industries for major lines of indirect tax, including sales and consumer use, value added and payroll. Headquartered in North America, and with offices in South America and Europe, Vertex employs over 1,400 professionals and serves companies around the globe.

