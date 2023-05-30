Cardiac Marker Testing Market to exceed USD 18.4 billion by 2032, Says Graphical Research Powered by GMI

Selbyville, Delaware, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Cardiac Marker Testing Market size will surpass USD 18.4 billion by 2032. The rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases will boost the cardiac marker testing industry growth. Another driver fueling the gains of the market is the rapidly aging global population. As people age, their risk of developing CVD increases, resulting in a greater demand for cardiac marker testing.

New developments in portable POC analyzers will drive industry revenue

The market is bifurcated into analyzers and consumables. The demand for analyzers will increase substantially over 2032 as they provide accurate and rapid results for various cardiac markers, including troponin, myoglobin, and creatine kinase-MB (CK-MB). These markers are essential in diagnosing acute myocardial infarction (AMI) and other cardiovascular diseases. The growing demand for efficient and reliable diagnostic tools has resulted in the development of advanced analyzers, which offer enhanced sensitivity and specificity.

Growing demand for early diagnostic markers in myoglobin testing

With regards to biomarker type, the cardiac marker testing market is segmented into Troponins, Myoglobin, Creatine kinase (CK-MB), Brain Natriuretic Peptide (BNP), Ischemia Modified Albumin (IMA). Market share from myoglobin will register significant progress over 2032. Myoglobin is a vital cardiac marker that plays a significant role in the early diagnosis of myocardial infarction. Levels of this heme protein, found in cardiac and skeletal muscle cells, rise rapidly following myocardial injury.

Myoglobin is released into the bloodstream within 2-3 hours of acute myocardial infarction (AMI), making it a valuable early diagnostic marker. Myoglobin testing offers a myriad of benefits including better prognostic value, early detection, and complementary marker. Additionally, when used in conjunction with other cardiac markers such as troponin and CK-MB, it can improve diagnostic accuracy and risk stratification, which will further amplify demand for testing of these cardiac biomarkers.

Europe to emerge as a hotspot for cardiac marker testing

Europe cardiac marker testing market will exhibit robust expansion over 2032, led by the high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, well-established healthcare infrastructure, and growing awareness about the benefits of early diagnosis. The use of analyzers and other advanced diagnostic tools has gained momentum in the region, contributing to higher demand for cardiac marker testing. The population of elderly people is also increasing rapidly across Europe, increasing the risk of CVDs.

Cardiac marker testing market competitive landscape

Abbott, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Biomérieux SA, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Creative Diagnostics, and Danaher Corporation are some of the leading players in the global cardiac marker testing industry.

