Canadian Spirit Resources Inc. Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

CALGARY, Alberta, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Spirit Resources Inc. (“CSRI” or the “Corporation”) (TSXV:SPI) (OTCBB:CSPUF) announces the release of its interim financial results and Management Discussion and Analysis (“MD&A”), for the three month period ended March 31, 2023.



First Quarter 2023

This news release summarizes information contained in the unaudited interim financial statements and MD&A for the three months ended March 31, 2023, and should not be considered a substitute for reading these full disclosure documents which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The following summarizes certain selected financial data for the three months ended March 31, 2023:

(all amounts are presented in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated)

Three months ended

March 31, 2023 2022 Natural gas sales $ 316,664 $ - Royalties (49,447 ) - Drilling and other credits applied against royalties 49,447 - Operating costs (181,299 ) (41,449 ) Operating netback $ 135,365 $ (41,449 ) Other income and gains 11,919 130,250 Other Expenses (523,999 ) (311,250 ) Net comprehensive loss for the period $ (376,715 ) $ (222,024 )

The Corporation had a working capital deficit as at March 31, 2023 of $202,107 (December 31, 2022 – working capital of $259,569). The Corporation’s shareholders equity is $36,267,249 at March 31, 2023 (December 31, 2022 - $36,512,423).

The Corporation will continue to pursue financing alternatives to maintain the Corporation as a going concern as it seeks and evaluates strategic alternatives. Additional necessary financing may be secured through either the issue of new equity or debt instruments or entering into new joint venture or farm-in arrangements.

March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Working capital: Current assets $ 896,205 $ 984,518 Current liabilities (1,098,312 ) (724,949 ) (202,107 ) 259,569 Shareholders’ Equity 36,267,249 36,512,423 $ 36,065,142 $ 36,771,992

CSRI is a natural resource company focusing on the identification and development of opportunities in the unconventional natural gas sector of the energy industry.

Information regarding CSRI is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com or the Corporation’s website at www.csri.ca.

