Alaska Energy Metals Closes Financings

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alaska Energy Metals Corporation (TSX-V: AEMC, OTCQB: MLRKF) (“Alaska Energy Metals” or the “Company”) announces that it has closed the non-brokered private placements announced on May 12, 2023, raising total gross proceeds of $2,609,180 by the sale of an increased total of 9,318,500 common shares of the Company (each, a “Share”). Gross proceeds of $2,091,180 were issued under the listed issuer financing exemption by the sale of 7,468,500 Shares, and gross proceeds of $518,000 were issued under other prospectus exemptions (the “Non-LIFE Offering”) by the sale of 1,850,000 Shares.

Commissions totaling $61,404 were paid to finders, together with 407,110 Shares (the “Finder’s Shares”) and 626,410 Share purchase warrants (each, a “Finder’s Warrant”). Each Finder’s Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Share at a price of $0.28 for a period of 12 months from the date of issue. A due diligence fee of $30,000 was also paid.

The Shares issued under the Non-LIFE Offering, the Finder’s Shares, the Finder’s Warrants, and the Shares issuable upon exercise of the Finder’s Warrants are subject to a hold period expiring October 1, 2023.

Alaska Energy Metals Corporation is focused on delineating and developing a large polymetallic exploration target containing nickel, copper, cobalt, chrome, iron, platinum, and palladium. Located in development-friendly central Alaska near existing transportation and power infrastructure, the project is well-situated to become a significant, domestic source of critical and strategic energy-related metals.

