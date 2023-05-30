Hematology Diagnostics Market to surpass USD 5.9 billion by 2032, Says Graphical Research Powered by GMI

Selbyville, Delaware, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Hematology Diagnostics Market size is projected to reach over USD 5.9 billion by 2032. The advancement of modern hematology analyzers and testing platforms has transformed the sector by improving the accuracy, efficiency, and comprehensiveness of blood sample analysis. Automated technologies, flow cytometry, digital imaging, and molecular diagnostics are among the breakthroughs that allow for the speedy and accurate diagnosis of blood illnesses and anomalies.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/5640







Consumables product segment to gain high traction

The Hematology Diagnostics Market from consumables segment is projected to grow significantly by 2032. Consumables, which include reagents, stains, controls, calibrators, and disposable devices, are critical components of hematology analyzers and other diagnostic equipment. The rising number of blood tests conducted in labs and healthcare institutions is driving the need for consumables. Furthermore, the development of novel consumables, such as specialized reagents and controls that target specific hematological parameters is expected to propel market expansion by enhancing the reliability and performance of hematology tests.

Increasing cases of cardiovascular diseases to impel demand for platelet function tests

The hematology diagnostics market from platelet function test segment is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace by 2032. Platelet function tests are critical in detecting platelet function and effectiveness in blood clot formation. Rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, blood disorders, and other platelet-related maladies is fueling the need for platelet function tests.

Browse key industry insights spread across 180 pages with 346 market data tables & 18 figures & charts from the report, “Hematology Diagnostics Market Size by Product (Instruments, Consumables), By Test Type (Blood Count, Platelet Function, Hemoglobin, Hematocrit), By End-use (Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories) & Forecast, 2023 – 2032” In detail along with the table of contents:

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/hematology-diagnostics-market



Diagnostic laboratories segment to register high growth

The diagnostic laboratories segment is expected to grow considerably through 2032. The number of hematology tests performed in laboratories is increasing as the demand for diagnostic services and the frequency of blood diseases rises. Furthermore, diagnostic facilities are equipped with modern hematology analyzers and skilled staff that can interpret & report the results precisely. The deployment of automated systems and quality assurance programs in these settings further supports segment revenue.

Enhanced healthcare infrastructure to fuel Europe market expansion

The Europe hematology diagnostics market is expected to witness substantial gains through 2032, owing to improvements in healthcare infrastructure, particularly in nations with well-established healthcare systems. Additionally, the emphasis on personalized treatments, early disease detection, and high preference for targeted medicines contributes to the development of modern hematology technology. Furthermore, the presence of prominent market players, R&D investments, and partnerships between academic institutions and industry leaders that promote innovation will improve the regional market outlook.

Secure a copy of the premium research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/securecheckout/paymenta/5640?gmpaycod=sugmp



Hematology diagnostics industry leaders

BAG Healthcare Ltd., Inc., Mindray, Siemens Healthcare, Abbott Laboratories, BioSystems, HORIBA, Boule Diagnostics, Bio Rad Laboratories, HemoCue AB, Danaher Corporation, Diatron, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Sysmex Corporation, Nihon Kohden, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, and Medical International Limited.

Hematology diagnostics market news

In December 2022, Roche Holdings, an established healthcare corporation, announced plans to introduce new pharmaceuticals in ophthalmology, oncology, hematology, and precision health over the next year.

In April 2022, an international producer of diagnostic solutions, Sysmex Europe, introduced its new three-part differential hematology system, the “XQ-320 XQ- A Series Automated Hematology Analyzer”. The equipment requires lower bench space, sample volume, and maintenance.

Partial Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Hematology diagnostics industry 360º synopsis, 2018 – 2032

2.2 Business trends

2.3 Regional trends

2.4 Product trends

2.5 Test Type trends

2.6 End-use trends

Chapter 3 Hematology Diagnostics Industry Insights

3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.2 Industry impact forces

3.2.1 Growth drivers

3.2.1.1 Increasing prevalence of blood & related disorders

3.2.1.2 Rising awarness regarding diagnosis of targeted diseases

3.2.1.3 Technological advancements in heamtology diagnostics

3.2.1.4 Increasing adoption of point-of-care testing in developing countries

3.2.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.2.2.1 High cost of hematology diagnostics

3.2.2.2 Lack of reimbursement and inadequate insurance coverage

3.3 Growth potential analysis

3.3.1 By product

3.3.2 By test type

3.3.3 By end use

3.4 COVID- 19 impact analysis

3.5 Pricing analysis, 2022, by region

3.6 Regulatory landscape

3.6.1 U.S.

3.6.2 Europe

3.7 Pricing analysis, 2022

3.8 Reimbursement scenario

3.9 Key market trends

3.10 Technology landscape

3.11 Value chain analysis

3.12 Initiative landscape

3.13 Gap Analysis

3.14 Porter's analysis

3.15 PESTEL analysis

Browse Our Reports Store - GMIPulse @ https://www.gminsights.com/gmipulse



About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.