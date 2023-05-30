Candelaria Announces Change in Board and Senior Management

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Candelaria Mining Corp. (TSX-V: CAND, OTC PINK: CDELF) (the “Company”) announces, effective today, the following changes in members of senior management and the Board of Directors.



Mr. Mike Struthers has resigned as the Chief Executive Officer and from the Board of Directors. Mr. Hector Gonzalez, the Company’s current VP Exploration, has replaced Mr. Struthers as the Company’s interim CEO. Mr. Gonzalez has also joined the Board of Directors.

Mr. Ramon Perez, the Company’s current President and a member of the Board of Director, Mr. Armando Alexandri, the Company’s current Chief Operating Officer, and Mr. Matt Roma, a member of the Board of Directors, have all resigned from their positions at the Company.

Mr. Struthers, Mr. Perez, Mr. Roma, and Mr. Alexandri resigned as they feel they no longer have the bandwidth to fully commit to perform their roles as officers and directors of the Company. The Company wishes to thank them all for their past services.

