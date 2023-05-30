Fix-It Right Plumbing Hosts Quarterly Awards Night to Celebrate Team Members

Breakwater, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Breakwater, Victoria -

Melbourne, S.A. – To celebrate and honor the team's progress and performance, Australian plumbing maintenance and repair company Fix-It Right Plumbing recently hosted an upcoming Quarterly Awards Night for its technicians and customer support team.

"We hosted our Quarterly Awards Night to honor the excellent progress we've been noticing across our team," said a representative of Fix-It Right Plumbing. "It was a social night of excitement and festivities!"

In recent months, the Fix-It Right Plumbing team has undergone professional training to improve their skills and expertise in critical areas. As part of the ongoing training program, technicians have been undergoing professional instruction on improved techniques for clearing blockages, including using water jetting, cable machines, and chemical drain-clearing products. In addition, the team also celebrated the opening of the new Fix-It Right Plumbing Adelaide factory located at 8/130 Frederick Street, Welland.

At the event, the company recognized employees with awards such as the "Superstar of the Season" award for excellent performance. The team also recognized technicians who have advanced to the next level of performance and training. In addition, Fix-It Right Plumbing also awarded the customer service team for "Best Customer Feedback," as rated by recent customers voting via SMS.

"We are proud of the team we have built at Fix-It Right Plumbing. It's an honor to take opportunities to recognize and celebrate them," said a representative of Fix-It Right Plumbing.

Local plumbing supplier Reece Plumbing sponsored the Quarterly Awards Night. The event also included a special screening of the upcoming 2023 biographical sports drama movie Air.

Since 2007, Fix-It Right Plumbing has been one of Australia's most popular and highly-rated professional plumbing companies. The company provides plumbing services to customers inMelbourne, Adelaide, Canberra, Geelong, the Bayside Suburbs, the Northern Suburbs, the Eastern Suburbs, the Western Suburbs, and the Mornington Peninsula in Melbourne.

The company is focused on maintaining its reputation as a formidable, trusted, and customer-forward company by continually providing quality services. Fix-It Right Plumbing can assist with blocked drains, hot water access, burst pipes, leak detection, dripping taps, and gas leaks. The company offers professional services from a team of qualified and experienced plumbers, fully stocked service vans, knowledgeable and helpful service, upfront pricing, and flexible payment options to help one's home always remain functioning and comfortable.

For more information about Fix-It Right Plumbing, contact the company.



Recent News: ​​Fix-It Right Plumbing Hosts Grand Opening of Adelaide Factory; Recognizes Star Technician

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vl5vMtkEQLI

###

For more information about Fix-It Right Plumbing Adelaide, contact the company here:



Fix-It Right Plumbing Adelaide

Media Relations

61 1300 664 932

info@fixitrightplumbing.com.au

Fix-It Right Plumbing Adelaide, Australia

8/130 Frederick St

Welland, South Australia

Australia 5007