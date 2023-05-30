NG Vascular & Vein Center Expands Interventional Radiology Practice to Serve Chicago and Northwest Indiana Area

Merrillville, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Merrillville, Indiana -

NG Vascular & Vein Center is happy to announce they have expanded their interventional radiology practice to serve Chicago and the Northwest Indiana communities with state-of-the-art medical solutions. The practice, headed by Nazar Golewale, MD, provides minimally invasive outpatient treatments for a wide range of vascular conditions, including peripheral artery disease (PAD), varicose veins, and a number of painful and frequently life-threatening conditions. Their goal is to preserve limbs and avoid amputation, with quick recovery and minimal discomfort.

The conditions they treat include, but are not limited to: PAD, varicose veins, deep vein thrombosis (DVT), leg and foot ulcers, uterine fibroids, pelvic congestion syndrome (PCS), and benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). PAD is a circulatory issue caused by the thickening of the walls of the arteries in the limbs of the patient. Frequently affected are the legs and it is usually a sign of atherosclerosis, or a buildup of fatty deposits in the arteries, which can slow down the flow of blood to the heart and brain, and also the extremities. The minimally invasive treatment they provide for PAD is atherectomy, which is an outpatient procedure where a catheter is fed into an artery via a small cut in the skin. After going through the arterial system, the catheter reaches the location of the narrowed arteries and a sharp blade is used to remove the plaque from the blood vessel.

They can also provide minimally invasive treatment for varicose veins, which can be painful and not great to look at. If the veins become inflamed, they can result into circulation problems, including painful limbs and swollen ankles. Sclerotherapy is the minimally invasive treatment for varicose veins. It involves injecting a solution into the affected veins and this will cause them to scar and collapse with the result that the blood will reroute to other, healthier veins.

DVT occurs when blood moves too slowly though the veins and a blood clot is formed. This usually occurs in the thigh, lower leg, or pelvis. This can cause a serious problem if the blood clot breaks free and moves through the bloodstreams and reaches the lungs, where it can become trapped and cause a pulmonary embolism that can be fatal. They can also provide minimally invasive treatment for DVT.

NG Vascular & Vein Center was founded by Nazar Golewale, MD, who is board certified in vascular and interventional radiology and also in diagnostic radiology. He established the vascular and vein medical center after his tenure as Medical Director of Vascular & Interventional Radiology at Elkhart General Hospital in Indiana. He has a wide range of experience in peripheral arterial disease (PAD) having done more than 2,000 procedures, including varicose vein treatments with more than 4,000 procedures, and more than 100 uterine fibroid embolizations (UFE). He has written many scientific articles and presented abstracts at national and international conferences on vascular diagnosis and treatments. He has been trained not just in general surgery and radiology but also in nuclear medicine.

The practice has been receiving a lot of five star customer reviews. It has an overall rating of 5.0 out of 5 stars on Google and in a recent review, Randall D. gave them a five star rating and said, “I am a patient with extreme health anxiety, and this is the first time I have entered an office, where I felt this comfortable. Not only the doctor, but the entire medical team at this office was superb. The sonographer, medicinal assistants, and receptionist all made me feel comfortable and validated. Dr. G was thorough in his explanations on why it doesn’t appear I have certain “scary” conditions, which reduced my anxiety. They are also very responsive on the phone and informed me of my test results right away.”

Those who are interested in learning more about the medical services offered at NG Vascular & Vein Center can visit their website or contact them on the phone or through email. They are open from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm, from Monday to Friday.

