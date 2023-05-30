Omnium Canna, First Filipino-American Owned Cannabis Processor, Debuts at CWCB Expo 2023 with Three Dynamic Brands and Cannabis Accessories

New York, New York, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Omnium Canna, the first Filipino-American-owned cannabis processor, extractor & distributor in the United States, is thrilled to announce its debut at the Cannabis World Congress & Business Exposition (CWCB Expo) at the Javits Center on June 1st. This historic moment marks a significant milestone for diversity and representation within the thriving cannabis industry.



Omnium Canna, with its highly experienced management team, brings over 99 years of expertise in the dietary supplement and regulated industries and more than 33 years of combined experience in the recreational cannabis industry to the table. The company's strategic location ensures swift and efficient supply chain support to 80% of New York's cannabis consumers.



"This is a momentous occasion for Omnium Canna as we strive to revolutionize the cannabis landscape," says Howard Hoffman, CEO of Omnium Canna. "Our team is excited to debut three unique and innovative brands to the New York State market at the CWCB Expo."



First on the roster is Rockafellaz, designed for the most discerning connoisseurs seeking a high-potency cannabis experience. "Rockafellaz is for those who appreciate the finer aspects of cannabis and expect nothing but the best," comments Hoffman.



Next up is Waahoo, an everyday brand committed to uplifting the cannabis experience and spreading joy. "Waahoo is all about celebrating the good times and making everyday moments more memorable with cannabis," adds Hoffman.



Omnium Canna is also proud to support the launch of Uncle Budd NYC, the first black-owned cannabis brand in New York State. "Uncle Budd has a reputation for having the best weed in New York City. Being a part of their journey, and providing the support they need to grow, aligns perfectly with our mission to foster diversity and inclusivity in the industry," notes Hoffman.

Omnium Canna will also be distributing VesselBrand, which is to be the world’s leading producer of consumer technology and accessories for the adult-use cannabis market.

Lastly, Omnium Canna will showcase the first medical-grade ceramic cartridges setting new standards for vaporization hardware powered by CompoPackaging.com.



"We're thrilled about this opportunity to demonstrate our commitment to offering premium cannabis products while championing diversity and inclusivity in this evolving industry," concludes Hoffman.



For more information about Omnium Canna and its debut at the CWCB Expo, visit www.OmniumCanna.com.



About Omnium Canna:

Omnium Canna is a licensed cannabis processor and extractor based in New York State. As the first Filipino-American-owned entity of its kind in the United States, the company prides itself on promoting diversity and inclusion within the industry. With a highly experienced management team and a strategic supply chain infrastructure, Omnium Canna is a leading force in the recreational cannabis industry. Lic. No. OCM-AUCP-22-000029.