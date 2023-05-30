New Interventional Radiology Practice, MIVA Medical, Brings Advanced Medical Care, And Expertise To Kansas City, MO Area Residents

Independence, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Independence, Missouri -

MIVA Medical, based out of Independence, Missouri, is pleased to announce that they are now providing their advanced medical services for the residents of Kansas City and the surrounding areas. MIVA provides a variety of minimally invasive treatments for uterine fibroids, peripheral vascular disease, knee pain due to osteoarthritis, spinal compression fractures, cancer, pelvic congestion syndrome, enlarged prostate, and venous issues.

The medical center is committed to providing their patients with exceptional care to help them achieve an improved quality of life. To this end, they provide a variety of minimally invasive treatments for a range of ailments. The hallmarks of the procedures offered by MIVA are their usefulness in helping physicians to diagnose and treat Vascular and Interventional Radiology problems. These procedures are performed by MIVA’s team of PAD and interventional oncology specialists.

Common treatments provided by MIVA vary a great deal. For liver cancer, tumor embolization and radiofrequency ablation are performed, and prostate artery embolization (PAE) is carried out for BPH. For PAD, clogged arteries are treated by revascularization, and severe fibroids are addressed by uterine fibroid embolization (UFE), which is a non-surgical procedure that involves starving the tumor of its blood supply. Kyphoplasty is performed for spinal compression fractures; along with a variety of other treatments for various types of veins, it may also be used to remove varicose veins and spider veins. Interventional radiology’s image-guidance, minimally invasive, minimal recovery therapies allow patients to benefit from several of the significant advantages of radiology.

Other common procedures done by MIVA Medical include venograms for varicocele/May Thurner syndrome/pelvic congestion syndrome, liver bland embolization, arteriogram for PAD, port placements, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Treatment, liver Y90 embolization, wound care, osteocool, venous stent placement, and more.

Dr. Silas Williams, founder and head of MIVA Medical, says, “Our goal is to offer minimally invasive outpatient procedures that ensure that you can get back to living your best life with the least downtime involved. When you come to us for treatment, you can rest assured that there will be no sutures and no staples, just relief.”

Dr. Williams is a board certified vascular and interventional radiologist with extensive experience in venous and arterial disease as well as minimally invasive spine interventions. He strives to spread awareness of under-recognized conditions, such as May Thurner syndrome and pelvic congestion syndrome, and how minimally invasive treatments can greatly improve the quality of life and outcomes in these patients.

He has extensive experience in lower extremity revascularization for claudication, critical limb ischemia, and non-healing wounds, and prides himself on being an expert in the Kansas City region for PAD interventions. Dr. Williams is also an expert in minimally invasive spine interventions and has many years of experience performing both thoracic and lumbar kyphoplasty procedures for osteoporotic and pathologic compression fractures.

The work done by Dr. Williams and his team at MIVA Medical has earned them great praise from their patients. Dick H. writes, “Dr. Williams and staff were highly recommended by my cardiologist and the Wound Dr. at Saint Mary's Clinic. My first visit was to evaluate my situation regarding wounds that were not healing quickly, a test was conducted and a procedure to resolve the situation has been scheduled. This far, I am very happy with the process and commend all at the facility. Will write a further review upon completion of all procedures.”

In another review, Kelly H. states, “I cannot express the experience with MIVA Medical that we had. My dad is 90 years old and fell in November. He has tolerated extreme pain for months. We were referred to MIVA, and they are miracle workers. He had a procedure done on his back, and he is walking without his cane or walker. He is on the mend, and we would highly recommend them for orthopedic treatments. The doctor spent time with us and explained everything that was wrong and how he was going to fix it. And I can't say enough about Tara at the front desk. She went above and beyond to help us out. Thank you so much. And keep up the good work.”

Anyone interested in learning more about MIVA Medical - Interventional Radiologists and the full range of services the medical practice provides should visit the company’s website. Dr. Silas Williams encourages interested parties to get in touch with him directly via phone for any questions or concerns. Social media users can find and follow MIVA Medical on a number of social media platforms, including Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

