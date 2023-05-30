Vascular & Interventional Partners Brings Cutting-Edge Medical Solutions To Phoenix Area with Expert Interventional Radiology Services

Scottsdale, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scottsdale, Arizona -

Scottsdale, AZ based Vascular & Interventional Partners is pleased to share that they have added a new service that specializes in Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension (IIH) and Pulsatile Tinnitus. Given the serious impact on quality of life these conditions can have, the organization looks forward to helping more patients regain both their health and peace of mind.

The main issue with IIH is the fact that the cause of this condition has yet to be identified. However, a diagnosis may be made based on the presence of certain factors. For instance, the pressure of the patient’s cerebrospinal fluid (CSF), the fluid that surrounds the brain, may be too high. An elevated CSF pressure can then lead to two identifiable symptoms: a severe headache and loss of vision. In time, should the condition remain untreated, it can also lead to vision loss — or permanent blindness.

Vascular & Interventional Partners points out here that Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension is a rare neurological condition, so it is unlikely that the average patient will have this precise issue. However, other conditions may cause severe headaches or vision loss (among other symptoms), and the severity of these symptoms should never be ignored. As such, patients are advised not to hesitate to seek treatment if they notice a ‘splitting’ headache, vision impairment or other serious health problem.

In addition to vision problems and a headache, Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension’s symptoms may include fatigue, nausea and vomiting, neck and shoulder pain, tinnitus and so on. These symptoms are not exclusively caused by IIH, so patients should always visit their healthcare provider for a full evaluation. Early diagnosis tends to be crucial for positive outcomes no matter what the root cause may be.

According to the clinic, IIH can occur in patients of any age, but it is known to present more often in women between the ages of 20 and 50. Among patients who have been identified with IIH, the vast majority are women. Vascular & Interventional Partners says that the likelihood of IIH may be exacerbated by other risk factors, such as a BMI over 30 and chronic kidney disease. Unfortunately, the exact cause of this condition has yet to be fully determined.

Vascular & Interventional Partners is pleased to confirm that their team prefers a minimally invasive approach wherever possible. When IIH is diagnosed, they may elect to implement a series of medications and lifestyle changes to help the patient relieve their symptoms and achieve a higher quality of life once more. However, in severe cases, this may not be possible. If so, the clinic is still able to offer more advanced procedures. Patients will be given a full list of options during their consultation with the clinic if necessary.

Pulsatile Tinnitus is also characterized by symptoms that center around the head. Here, the patient may experience a thumping sensation in their ears, a rhythmic noise that appears to follow their heartbeat. Typically, other types of tinnitus are characterized by a ringing or buzzing sound, caused perhaps by damage to the eardrums (such as by overexposure to extremely loud noises). According to the clinic, Pulsatile Tinnitus is caused by blood flow circulating in the arteries and veins near the ears in a manner that creates an audible noise. While irritating and disruptive, it can be treated.

Since this condition can be caused by a number of issues, the clinic’s first order of business is to locate the source of a patient’s Pulsatile Tinnitus. This assessment will allow the clinic to devise a suitable remedy based on the treatment of the underlying condition, and they assert that it is possible to minimize its symptoms via medication and lifestyle changes. Minimally invasive interventional radiology techniques may also be utilized if deemed necessary.

Vascular and Interventional Partners takes pride in their patient-centered approach to care. Where applicable, they utilize the latest minimally invasive techniques and technologies to provide effective and personalized treatment options. Their team of interventional radiologists is highly trained and experienced in the treatment of a wide range of issues, and every treatment they offer is accompanied by a deep understanding of the underlying medical conditions that can cause the condition in question.

Patients are welcome to contact the clinic today to schedule a consultation. Vascular & Interventional Partners can be reached via phone or email.

