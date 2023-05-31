The Blister Packaging Market is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 26,940.0 Million by 2033, at a CAGR of 6.8% | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the upcoming years, the blister packaging market is expected to expand dramatically. The market is anticipated to grow from its current size of US$ 13,953.6 million in 2023 to US$ 26,940.0 million in 2033. During the projection period, blister packaging sales are expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8%.



The global pharmaceutical sector's increasing production output has created a significant demand for pharmaceutical packaging, particularly blister packs. The precise packaging capabilities of blister packaging formats, such as carded and clamshell blisters, make them preferred choices for pharmaceutical companies.

The market growth is further supported by the growing expenditure on healthcare and the outsourcing trend in the pharmaceutical industry. Pharmaceutical companies are increasingly adopting contract development and manufacturing services to reduce costs and complexity.



Prominent pharmaceutical companies are investing heavily in research activities to enhance their product pipelines. This investment in research and development drives the demand for pharmaceutical packaging, including blister packs. As new products are developed and launched in the market.

Child-resistant and senior citizen-friendly packaging formats are gaining prominence in the blister packaging market. Packaging manufacturers are focusing on designing and manufacturing blister packs with child-resistant and tamper-evident features. To ensure safety and prevent accidental poisoning in children.

The market is also witnessing the emergence of smart blister packs. Incorporating digital technology, these blister packs provide functionalities. Such as dosage reminders, time temperature indications, and product quality indications.

Thermoforming technology is expected to dominate the blister packaging market, accounting for more than three-fourths of the market share in the next decade. The segment is projected to expand by 1.9 times its value from 2021 to 2031.

Plastics play a dominant role in blister packaging, holding a significant share of 43.8% in 2022. Plastics offer cost-effectiveness, lightweight properties, and high-volume manufacturing capabilities, making them preferable over alternatives like glass or metal.

The use of biodegradable plastics in blister packaging is expected to reduce environmental pollution. The consumption of plastic blister packs is predicted to reach over 2.8 million tons by the end of 2026.



In the regional analysis, the United States accounted for a substantial share of 27.4% in 2022. The United States pharmaceutical industry has experienced significant growth due to rising per capita consumption and expenditure on drugs. As well as the presence of prominent pharmaceutical companies.

Germany holds a 6.5% market share in the European blister packaging market. The country's pharmaceutical industry is expected to generate significant demand for blister packs, supported by investments in production and research and development.

China has witnessed a surge in demand for prescription drugs, driven by a rapidly growing aging population. With around 10% of the population aged 65 and above, there is considerable demand for oral-form drugs due to weaker immune systems and higher illness incidence.

Recent Developments

Amcor PLC, a worldwide packaging firm, deploys the recyclable AmSky blister system for healthcare packaging in April 2021. Its goal is to satisfy the strict criteria of regulated and specialized pharmaceutical packaging.

TerraCycle, an innovative recycling company, recognized Honeywell's Aclar barrier film blisters as technically recyclable for polyethylene terephthalate glycol (PETG) and polyvinyl chloride (PVC)-based blisters in May 2022.

Pharmaworks, a developer of blister packaging technology for the consumer products, pharmaceutical, and contract packaging industries, was bought by ProMach. A provider of packaging machinery solutions, in March 2020. This program aims to broaden ProMach's product portfolio and blister packaging applications.



Key Segments Covered in the Market Report

Blister Packaging Market by Product Type:

Clamshell

Carded

Blister Packaging Market by Technology Type:

Cold Forming Technology

Thermoforming Technology

Blister Packaging Market by Material Type:

Plastic PVC/Vinyl PET PE Others

Aluminum

Paper & Paperboard

Others

Blister Packaging Market by End Use:

Food

Pharmaceuticals

Veterinary & Nutraceuticals

Medical Devices

Electronics & Electricals

Industrial Goods

Consumer Goods



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ)

Japan

The Middle East & Africa (MEA)



