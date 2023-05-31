Zebra Plumbing Delivers Exceptional Plumbing Services, Fixing Leaking Taps and Burst Pipes

Hawthorn, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hawthorn, Victoria -

Zebra Plumbing, is a domestic plumbing company, proudly serving residents throughout Melbourne and the surrounding areas. Combining their passion for quality workmanship with a commitment to outstanding customer service, Zebra Plumbing offers prompt, professional, and reliable plumbing solutions.

“I'm a fully licensed plumber with over a decade of experience in the field and we have faced every plumbing problem you might experience,” says Byron Slabbert, the Owner and Founder of Zebra Plumbing. “Zebra Plumbing was started with two fundamentals in mind, providing quality workmanship and offering customer care that is friendly and honest. We strive to provide this to our clients every single day.”

Slabbert is a licensed and insured plumber as well as a qualified gas technician. With more than ten years of experience, he is highly skilled, trained, and equipped to take on any plumbing need. Slabbert comes prepared with experienced staff and fully stocked trucks, ready for any job.

As a locally owned and operated business, Zebra Plumbing understands the unique plumbing challenges faced by Melbourne residents. Utilising the industry's latest tools, techniques, and technologies, their experienced team of licensed plumbers is dedicated to providing superior service that exceeds customer expectations.

Clients can rely on this Melbourne plumbing company for a wide range of services, including, but not limited to, emergency plumbing repairs, drain cleaning and leaks, pipe installations, hot water system maintenance, and toilet clogs or leaks. With an unwavering focus on quality, Zebra Plumbing guarantees prompt response times and lasting results, ensuring customer satisfaction with every project.

One of Zebra Plumbing’s main services is to fix leaking taps: https://zebraplumbing.com.au/services/tap-leak/. Leaking taps literally cause money to go down the drain and could waste thousands of liters of water a year. Zebra Plumbing technicians take every tap leak job seriously, scoping out the full project before starting repairs. The company repairs and replaces all kinds of taps including, outdoor showers, wash troughs, sink, bath, hob, kitchen, basin, shower, hose, washing machine, and mini isolator taps.

“Lately, we’ve seen a lot of issues with leaking taps and burst pipes,” adds Slabbert. “These two problems are common, and actually related. Most often they are caused by high water pressure, something many residents aren’t always aware of.”

The Melbourne-based company fixes many burst pipes. They understand that burst pipe problems can be annoying, disruptive, and sometimes expensive. From fixing burst pipes to replacing old pipes, Zebra plumbing offers a wide range of plumbing services to ensure a client’s home is well-maintained and functioning at top levels. Read more about burst pipes on the company’s website:https://zebraplumbing.com.au/services/burst-pipe/.

Zebra Plumbing stands out in the Melbourne plumbing community through their transparent pricing, informative communication, and personable approach. Committed to fostering positive customer relationships, they invite everyone in the Melbourne area to contact their knowledgeable team for all their plumbing needs.

“A mate of mine just finished renovating his house and recommended Zebra Plumbing to me,” says Luca Pontiggia, a recent Zebra Plumbing client. “Byron came and sorted out a blocked drain in my toilet. I had to leave before they were done and when I came back the bathroom was cleaner than before they came. You can see this company really seeks to go above and beyond.”

Composed of a team of experienced, licensed plumbers, Zebra Plumbing is committed to providing exceptional workmanship and customer service, ensuring every client receives the care and attention they deserve.

Zebra Plumbing offers 24 hour service, understanding that sometimes, emergencies happen. If it’s not an emergency, clients can book appointments online in advance. Booking an online appointment gives clients a $50 discount that can be applied to a plumbing work of their choice.

The company also offers a care club, the Zebra Plumbing Care Club. This gives dedicated clients benefits and rewards through a once-off fee for life.

For more information about the services offered by Zebra Plumbing or to schedule a plumbing appointment, visit their website at https://zebraplumbing.com.au/ or call them at 1300033468

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S71maBwzpzE

