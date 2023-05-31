Xanadu Mines Results of 2023 Annual General Meeting

TORONTO, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
Xanadu Mines Ltd (ASX: XAM, TSX: XAM) (Xanadu or the Company) advises that as required by ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2 and Section 251AA of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), the results of Xanadu Mines Ltd’s 2023 Annual General Meeting held as a Hybrid Meeting today, are set out in the attached report and includes a summary of the poll voting results and votes by proxies on the items of business considered at the Annual General Meeting.
Xanadu Mines Ltd
Annual General Meeting
Monday, 29 May 2023
Results of Meeting
The following information is provided in accordance with section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) and ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2.
|Resolution details
|Instructions given to validly appointed proxies
(as at proxy close)
|Number of votes cast on the poll
(where applicable)
|Resolution
Result
|Resolution
|Resolution
Type
|For
|Against
|Proxy's
Discretion
|Abstain
|For
|Against
|Abstain*
|Carried/
Not Carried
|1 Re-election of Director - Mr. Ganbayar Lkhagvasuren
|Ordinary
|694,240,325
90.71%
|70,787,613
9.25%
|324,778
0.04%
|16,958,329
|698,747,758
90.80%
|70,787,613
9.20%
|16,958,329
|Carried
|2 Re-election of Director - Mr. Shaoyang Shen
|Ordinary
|704,723,654
90.13%
|76,862,613
9.83%
|324,778
0.04%
|400,000
|709,231,087
90.22%
|76,862,613
9.78%
|400,000
|Carried
|3 Remuneration Report
|Ordinary
|743,619,539
98.96%
|7,489,794
1.00%
|324,778
0.04%
|0
|748,126,972
99.01%
|7,489,794
0.99%
|0
|Carried
|4 Ratification of Prior Issue of Shares – 24 January 2023
|Ordinary
|724,223,587
98.99%
|7,118,916
0.97%
|324,778
0.04%
|100,007
|728,731,020
99.03%
|7,118,916
0.97%
|100,007
|Carried
* Votes cast by a person who abstains on an item are not counted in calculating the required majority on a poll.
