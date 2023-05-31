Peptide Therapeutics Market to exceed USD 92 billion by 2032, Says Graphical Research Powered by GMI

Selbyville, Delaware, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Peptide Therapeutics Market size will surpass USD 92 billion by 2032. Peptide therapeutics are an emerging class of drugs that offer a promising alternative to traditional small-molecule drugs and biologics. Peptides are short chains of amino acids that can target specific cells, receptors, and tissues, making them ideal candidates for treating a wide range of diseases. Advancements in peptide synthesis, formulation, and delivery along with increasing demand for targeted and personalized therapies will drive the market gains.

The peptide therapeutics industry development will also be influenced by factors, including the growing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases. The increasing demand for biologics and personalized medicines, along with the rising investments in research and development (R&D) of peptide-based drugs will complement industry expansion.

Outsourcing of peptide therapeutics for improved quality control

Based on manufacturer type, the peptide therapeutics market share from the outsourced segment will rapidly develop in the forecast period. Outsourcing peptide therapeutics is a common practice in the pharmaceutical industry. Many companies outsource the development, manufacturing, and testing of peptide-based drugs to contract research organizations (CROs) and contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs) that specialize in peptide chemistry and synthesis.

Browse key industry insights spread across 240 pages with 390 market data tables & 18 figures & charts from the report, "Peptide Therapeutics Market Size By Type (Branded, Generic), By Application (Metabolic, Cancer, Cardiovascular, Gastrointestinal), By Route of Administration (Parenteral, Oral), By Distribution Channel (Hospital, Retail)- Global Forecast 2023 to 2032"

Outsourcing can provide several benefits, including access to specialized expertise, reduced costs and time-to-market, and improved flexibility and scalability. CROs and CMOs can also provide a wide range of services, including peptide design, synthesis, purification, characterization, and formulation, as well as analytical testing, quality control, and regulatory support. Overall, outsourcing peptide therapeutics can be an effective way to accelerate drug development and reduce costs, but it requires careful planning and execution to ensure its success.

Rising sales of peptide therapeutics through online pharmacies

The peptide therapeutics market share from the online pharmacies segment will witness significant gains by 2032. Online pharmacies selling peptide therapeutics have become increasingly popular in recent years. These pharmacies offer convenience and accessibility for patients who may not have easy access to traditional brick-and-mortar pharmacies. Online pharmacies can provide a wide range of peptide-based drugs, including those that are not readily available in local pharmacies. Additionally, online pharmacies often offer competitive pricing, discounts, and free shipping, making them an attractive option for patients seeking affordable and convenient access to peptide therapeutics.

Prevalence of chronic diseases across Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific peptide therapeutics market size is expected to grow at a significant pace by 2032. Factors such as the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, rising healthcare expenditure, and growing demand for innovative therapies are majorly contributing to regional market revenue. The region also benefits from a large and diverse patient population, which presents significant opportunities for the development of targeted and personalized peptide-based drugs.

Several countries in the Asia Pacific region, such as Japan, China, India, and Australia, have established a strong presence in the market. These countries have well-developed healthcare infrastructure and a strong research and development capabilities base, attracting significant investments from global players.

Competitive landscape of the peptide therapeutics industry



Some of the eminent peptide therapeutics market players in the global peptide therapeutics industry include Eli Lilly and Company, Bachem Holding AG, Pfizer, Inc., Sanofi, Lonza Inc., AstraZeneca plc, AbbVie, Bausch Health, GlaxoSmithKline plc, and Amgen, Inc.

