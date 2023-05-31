DMG Blockchain Solutions Reports Second Quarter Results Ending March 31, 2023

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc. (TSX-V: DMGI) (OTCQB US: DMGGF) (FRANKFURT: 6AX) (“DMG”), a vertically integrated blockchain and cryptocurrency technology company, today announces its second quarter ended March 31, 2023 unaudited financial results. All financial references are in Canadian Dollars unless specified otherwise.



Recent Highlights

Revenue of $7.6 million on 255.8 mined bitcoin, net loss of $3.8 million, $0.02 net loss per share

Realized first Petra-based revenue for placing ordinals during the quarter

Realized average hashrate of 0.89 EH/s

Purchased 350 Bitmain S19 Pro (35 PH/s), 350 Bitmain S19 XP (49 PH/s) and 850 Bitmain S19j Pro+ (104 PH/s) miners, totaling 1,550 units contributing 188 PH/s

Cash and digital currency balance up 98% from the prior quarter with $4.8 million in cash and $16.9 million in digital currency; $1 million of debt



Readers are encouraged to review the Company’s March 31, 2023 quarterly unaudited financial statements and management’s discussion and analysis thereof for a fulsome assessment of the Company’s performance and applicable risk factors, available at www.sedar.com.

Sheldon Bennett, DMG Blockchain Solutions’ Chief Executive Officer, commented, “DMG is poised to grow Terra Pool along with Petra-based carbon neutral ordinal inscriptions and bitcoin transactions. We are now focused on execution of our Blockseer software platform to more meaningfully contribute to DMG’s results. Additionally, the improved bitcoin market environment is allowing DMG to speed up its implementation of immersion cooling technology, which should enable greater mining capital efficiency to well position us ahead of the next Bitcoin block subsidy halvening expected to occur in less than a year.”

Steven Eliscu, Chief Operating Officer added, “While the Company continues to manage its spending prudently, with a focus on its software and immersion cooling initiatives, DMG is actively looking at how it can grow its hashrate beyond the announced 1 EH/s of installed and 0.2 EH/s of ordered capacity. Additionally, we believe we can expand our base of software, as the advent of ordinal inscriptions has opened up new possibilities for the Bitcoin blockchain. While our goal of monetizing bitcoin transactions is unchanged, Bitcoin is evolving to be much more than that – we aim to stay nimble to capture these new opportunities.”

Financial Highlights

Revenue for the second quarter ending March 31, 2023 was $7.6 million versus $11.9 million in the year-ago quarter, a decrease of 36%, driven primarily by a 41% year-over-year decline in the quarterly average bitcoin price, partially offset by a 31% increase in the amount of mined bitcoin to 255.8 from 195.9 in the prior-year period.

Operating and maintenance costs for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 were $4.6 million as compared to $3.2 million in the year-ago period. The majority of this increase was due to utility costs, which increased $1.2 million during the period. This increase was the result of an increase in digital currency mining activity from additional miners acquired during the year. The Company had 9,282 miners installed as at March 31, 2023, up from 6,378 installed as at March 31, 2022.

General and administrative expenses declined to $777 thousand in the quarter ending March 31, 2023 versus $972 thousand in the prior-year period. This decrease was primarily due to lower professional fees and lower regulatory and filing fees during the period.

Net loss for the quarter was $3.8 million, versus a net profit of $57 thousand in the prior-year period. The loss for the period ending March 31, 2023 compared to the prior-year period was primarily the result of lower revenues combined with increasing operating and maintenance costs, higher depreciation expenses, which was partially offset by lower share-based compensation expenses and lower R&D. It was also offset by a gain on the write down in accounts payable in the year-ago quarter that was not repeated in the current quarter as well as a realized loss on sale of digital currency in the year-ago quarter versus a gain in the second quarter of 2023.

Earnings per share for the second fiscal quarter ending March 31, 2023 were negative $0.02 versus $0.00 in the prior year period.

As at March 31, 2023, the Company had cash of $4.8 million, digital currency of $16.9 million and total assets of $94.3 million. For more details, please refer to the Company’s filings.

Management Call



Today the Company also announces that it will host its Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Corporate Update call on May 31, 2023 at 4:15 pm ET. Participants are asked to pre-register using the following link. A replay will be available on the company website.

Although there will be no live Q&A session, management will address pre-submitted questions during the call. Those who wish to submit a question may do so via investors@dmgblockchain.com using the subject line ‘Conference Call Question Submission’ through May 31, 2023, 2:00 pm ET.

About Terra Pool

Terra Pool is a cryptocurrency mining platform operated by DMG’s Blockseer software company. Terra Pool is the world's first Bitcoin mining pool focused on clean energy. The purpose of this initiative is to accelerate the shift from conventional power to clean energy and reduce the impact of Bitcoin mining on the environment.

About DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc.

DMG is an environmentally friendly vertically integrated blockchain and cryptocurrency company that manages, operates, and develops end-to-end digital solutions to monetize the blockchain ecosystem. DMG’s sustainable businesses are segmented into two business lines under the Core and Core+ strategies and unified through DMG’s vertical integration.

For more information on DMG Blockchain Solutions visit: www.dmgblockchain.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information or statements based on current expectations. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release include statements regarding the upcoming management call, the potential of Core+ strategies and plans, growing Terra Pool, the implementation of immersion cooling, delivering products that enable the monetization of bitcoin transactions, developing and executing on the Company’s products and services, increasing self-mining, the launch of products and services, events, courses of action, and the potential of the Company’s technology and operations, among others, are all forward-looking information.

Future changes in the Bitcoin network-wide mining difficulty rate or Bitcoin hash rate may materially affect the future performance of DMG’s production of Bitcoin, and future operating results could also be materially affected by the price of Bitcoin and an increase in hash rate mining difficulty.

DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

(Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 March 31, 2022 $ $ Revenue 7,623,323 11,899,546 Expenses Operating and maintenance costs 4,594,898 3,243,567 General and administrative 776,942 972,179 Stock-based compensation 423,079 613,735 Research and development 499,165 731,540 Provision for doubtful accounts 50,773 15,337 Depreciation 5,854,704 4,822,136 Amortization of intangible assets - 263 Total expenses 12,199,561 10,398,757 Income (loss) before other items (4,576,238 ) 1,500,789 Other income (expense) Interest and other income 122,091 68,251 Foreign exchange loss (26,014 ) (96,112 ) Gain on write-down of accounts payable - 2,050,827 Realized gain (loss) on sale of digital currency 506,054 (3,057,853 ) Gain (loss) on change in fair value of marketable

securities 134,698 (409,436 ) Net income (loss) (3,839,409 ) 56,466 Other comprehensive income Items that may be reclassified subsequently to income or loss: Unrealized revaluation gain (loss) on digital currency 6,245,331 1,619,615 Cumulative translation adjustment 48,347 53,197 Net loss and comprehensive loss 2,454,269 1,729,278 Basic and diluted income (loss) per share (0.02 ) 0.00 Weighted average number of shares outstanding - basic 167,681,377 167,199,710 - diluted 167,681,377 167,199,710





DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

As at

March 31, 2023

(unaudited) As at

September 30, 2022

(audited) ASSETS $ $ Current Cash and cash equivalents 4,751,210 1,247,513 Amounts receivable 3,700,997 6,320,533 Digital currency 16,924,990 9,319,790 Prepaid expense and other current assets 235,641 258,289 Current portion of lease receivable - 36,883 Marketable securities 306,719 401,542 Total current assets 25,919,557 17,584,550 Long-term deposits 8,483,171 14,526,569 Property and equipment 53,033,835 58,083,429 Long-term investments 45,000 75,000 Amount recoverable 6,867,734 6,632,501 Total assets 94,349,297 96,902,049 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Trade and other payables 5,077,436 4,854,517 Deferred revenue 11,926 103,678 Current portion of lease liability 70,362 131,612 Current portion of loans payable 324,953 291,881 Total current liabilities 5,484,677 5,381,688 Long-term lease liability 63,097 92,809 Secured loan payable 931,047 - Total liabilities 6,478,821 5,474,497 Shareholders' Equity Share capital 110,478,267 110,381,441 Reserves 44,864,413 43,959,280 Accumulated other comprehensive income 4,989,741 121,623 Accumulated deficit (72,461,945 ) (63,034,792 ) Total shareholders' equity 87,870,476 91,427,552 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 94,349,297 96,902,049





DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

(Unaudited)

For the six months ended March 31, 2023 2022 $ $ OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income (loss) for the period (9,427,153 ) 5,093,345 Non-cash items: Accretion 25,466 4,755 Amortization of intangible assets - 41,863 Depreciation 11,945,549 8,305,236 Share-based payments 938,209 1,952,678 Unrealized foreign exchange loss 43,613 186,553 Gain on sale of assets (70,429 ) (2,088 ) Gain on write-down of accounts payable - (2,050,827 ) Unrealized loss (gain) on marketable securities 94,824 392,216 Bad debt expense 114,377 27,721 Digital currency related revenue (13,773,874 ) (23,206,768 ) Digital currency sold 11,161,893 24,882,052 Realized loss on sale of digital currency (328,892 ) (3,057,853 ) Non-cash interest income (229,349 ) (3,878 ) Accrued interest (129 ) (65,652 ) Changes in non-cash operating working capital: Prepaid expenses and other current assets 52,650 (102,807 ) Amounts receivable 3,000,466 (3,432,549 ) Amounts recoverable (237,039 ) - Deferred revenue (91,752 ) 4,164,463 Trade and other payables 1,895,676 2,055,909 Net cash provided by operating activities 5,114,106 15,184,369 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchase of property and equipment (572,044 ) (3,259,407 ) Deposits on mining equipment (1,991,167 ) (25,385,968 ) Proceeds on sale of equipment 4,829 3,675 Proceeds from sublease 37,012 72,570 Net cash used by investing activities (2,521,370 ) (28,569,130 )





FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from option exercises 63,750 39,500 Proceeds from warrant exercise - 55,000 Principal lease payments (102,973 ) (99,536 ) Proceeds from secured loan 950,665 - Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 911,442 (5,036 )





Impact of currency translation on cash (481 ) (151 ) Change in cash 3,503,697 (13,389,948 ) Cash, beginning 1,247,513 19,686,777 Cash, end 4,751,210 6,296,829



