The Dartmouth Group Volunteers Help Kids In Need

BEDFORD, Mass., May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Dartmouth Group (TDG), an Associa® company and leading provider of community management services throughout New England, recently volunteered with the non-profit charity Cradles to Crayons, which provides homeless and low-income children with clothing, school supplies and other needed resources. TDG staff collected a total of 184 items through a pajama donation drive that were donated to the organization. In addition, 15 team members volunteered at the Cradles to Crayons Giving Factory where they assembled more than 300 packages containing hats and gloves for distribution to kids in need.

Founded in 2002, Cradles to Crayons (C2C) provides children from birth through age 12, living in homeless or low-income situations, with clothing and other essential items they need to thrive—at home, at school, and at play—for free. Cradles to Crayons distributes new and high-quality used children’s goods free of charge through a network of more than 300 Service Partners. C2C sets a gold standard of individual, family, and corporate volunteer engagement, and through its “Giving Factories®” provides unique, hands-on opportunities to directly help local families. Headquartered in Boston, MA, C2C opened in Philadelphia in 2007, Chicago in 2016, and launched an innovative online platform, Giving Factory Direct (GFD), in 2020—which engages donors across the U.S., serving children in NYC and the San Francisco Bay area. For more information, please visit www.cradlestocrayons.org.

The event was part of Associa’s Great Giveback, an annual company-wide event where team members receive paid time off to volunteer with a deserving organization in their region. The goal is to reinforce the company’s commitment to supporting neighborhoods and building stronger relationships in the communities it serves. Other organizations where Associa team members have volunteered include the Humane Society, Meals-on-Wheels, and Ronald McDonald House.

“Forty percent of kids in the U.S. are at risk of experiencing clothing insecurity. Too many others are missing the tools they need to properly learn at school,” said The Dartmouth Group Senior Vice President Nancy Mandino, CMCA®, AMS®. “I am extremely proud of the effort and caring that our team members demonstrated to help these children lead a better life.”

About Associa

With more than 225 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 11,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 43 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

