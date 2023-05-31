Baltika's unaudited financial results, first quarter of 2023

English Estonian

Despite a challenging economic environment, there are several areas where developments are moving in the right direction for the Group. Processes related to cost optimization, efficiency improvement, and profitability enhancement continue, and decisions made in previous periods are already having a positive impact on the Group's financial results.

The Group's total sales revenue for the first quarter across all channels was 2,160 thousand euros, increasing by 4% compared to the same period last year (Q1 2022: 2,075 thousand euros). The first-quarter gross profit was 1,150 thousand euros (Q1 2022: 849 thousand euros), representing a 35% increase compared to the same period last year. The gross profit margin for this quarter improved by 12 percentage points compared to the same time last year and was 53%. The Group's operating loss in the first quarter was 586 thousand euros, decreasing by 54% compared to the same period last year. In the first quarter, e-commerce sales accounted for 12% (Q1 2022: 16%) of the Group's total revenue.

In the first quarter of the year, we continued working on updating our network of stores:

In January, we closed our Ivo Nikkolo store in Vilnius Akropolis shopping center in Lithuania due to the end of the lease agreement. The new Ivo Nikkolo concept store opened in November 2022 in Vilnius Panorama shopping center in Lithuania has been well-received by our former Vilnius Akropolis center customers.

In February, we reopened the Ivo Nikkolo brand store located at Suur-Karja 14 address. The store was closed in November 2020 when the legendary location of the Suur-Karja street store became commercially challenging due to the absence of tourists during the COVID pandemic.

In March, we opened a new Ivo Nikkolo concept store in Latvia. We replaced our old Ivo Nikkolo store in Galleria Riga shopping center with a new Ivo Nikkolo conept store.

In February, the Group began preparations for entering the Business-to-Business (B2B) market. In the B2B segment, the Group's focus is on finding business partners for wholesale and consignment sales both within and outside the Baltics. The goal of entering the B2B segment is to support the growth of Ivo Nikkolo product sales, increase brand awareness, and stabilize the Group's liquidity position.

The Group has continued its commitment to addressing environmental changes. At the beginning of January, we joined the packaging circular system called Tango for e-commerce platforms. The aim of joining the system is to reduce the amount of single-use packaging waste generated from shopping on our e-commerce platform. Our customers now have the option to order their products in reusable packaging called Low imPACK and receive a deposit refund upon returning the packaging. Among clothing retail companies, the Group is the first to have joined the e-commerce packaging circular system with its Ivo Nikkolo brand e-store.

The Group's marketing and general administrative expenses in the first quarter were 1,870 thousand euros, decreasing by 15% compared to the same period last year (Q1 2022: 2,193 thousand euros). The Group has been able to effectively reduce marketing and general administrative expenses through consistent cost-cutting measures, efficiency improvements, and the closure of unprofitable stores.

The Group's management evaluates the results of the first quarter as positive. The Group managed to increase the sales revenue of Ivo Nikkolo products and significantly improve the gross profitability of the Group. The consistent increase in efficiency and the closure of unprofitable stores have gradually improved the Group's financial indicators. Increasing efficiency will continue to be a focus for the Group going forward.

The Group remains committed to its chosen strategy and continues its implementation by:

Developing modern and high-quality products in its women’s fashion brand, Ivo Nikkolo, which are available in Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania, as well as through the Group’s e-commerce platform in other European countries. Continuing to enhance its omnichannel strategy and the functionality of its e-commerce platform. Opening new Ivo Nikkolo concept stores in the Baltics. Exploring and developing new business opportunities both within and outside the Baltics.

Ongoing quarter



The group's sales revenue for the period of April 1, 2023, to May 29, 2023, was 1,518 thousand euros, remaining at a similar level compared to the same period last year (April 1, 2023, to May 29, 2023: 1,532 thousand euros). The retail sales efficiency (sales per square meter per month, EUR) was 114 EUR, increasing by 16% compared to the same period last year.

In April, Ivo Nikkolo presented a contemporary feminine clothing and accessory collection at two of the largest fashion events in the Baltics, namely Tallinn Fashion Week (April 1, 2023) and Riga Fashion Week (April 20, 2023).

On May 10, 2023, we closed our Ivo Nikkolo store in Klaipeda Akropolis shopping center in Lithuania due to the expiration of the lease agreement.

Consolidated statement of financial position



March 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 129 222 Trade and other receivables 3,165 3,285 Inventories 2,066 1,960 Total current assets 5,359 5,467 Non-current assets Deferred income tax asset 91 91 Trade and other receivables 2,796 2,756 Other non-current assets 111 107 Property, plant, and equipment 1,364 1,269 Right-of-use assets 4,066 4,596 Intangible assets 567 586 Total non-current assets 8,994 9,405 TOTAL ASSETS 14,353 14,872 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities Borrowings 3,275 3,096 Lease liabilities 1,493 1,813 Trade and other payables 2,405 1,741 Total current liabilities 7,173 6,650 Non-current liabilities Borrowings 1,061 1,070 Lease liabilities 2,908 3,296 Trade and other payables 143 147 Total non-current liabilities 4,113 4,513 TOTAL LIABILITIES 11,286 11,163 EQUITY Share capital at par value 5,408 5,408 Reserves 4,431 4,431 Retained earnings (-losses) -6,772 -6,130 TOTAL EQUITY 3,067 3,709 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 14,353 14,872

Consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income

Q1 2023 Q1 2022 Revenue 2,160 2,075 Cost of goods sold -1,010 -1,226 Gross profit 1,150 849 Distribution costs -1,602 -1,831 Administrative and general expenses -268 -362 Other operating income (-expense) 133 82 Operating profit (-loss) -586 -1,262 Interest income 39 0 Interest expense -94 -83 Profit (-loss) before income tax -641 -1,345 Income tax expense 0 0 Total comprehensive income (-loss)

for the period -641 -1,345 Basic earnings per share from net profit (-loss) for the period, EUR -0.01 -0.02 Diluted earnings per share from net profit

(-loss) for the period, EUR -0.01 -0.02





Brigitta Kippak

Chairman of The Management Board, CEO

brigitta.kippak@baltikagroup.com

