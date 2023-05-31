Company announcement
No. 09/2023
31 May 2023
Netcompany releases mid-term targets
In connection with the upcoming Capital Markets Day on 1 June, Netcompany Group A/S (“Netcompany”) has today updated and released its financial mid-term targets to be achieved by the end of 2026.
By 2026 Netcompany expects to reach the following financial results on Group level
- Organic revenue of at least DKK 8.5bn
- Adjusted EBITDA margin of at least 20%
- Accumulated Cash redistribution to shareholders of at least DKK 2bn
During the upcoming Capital Markets Day, Netcompany will elaborate on strategic initiatives, give updates on the individual parts of the Group and discuss financial targets.
