PGS Secures Large MultiClient Project in Norwegian Sea

May 31, 2023, Oslo, Norway: PGS has secured industry pre-funding for another large multi-season MultiClient survey in the Norwegian Sea. The first phase of the survey will be acquired in 2023 by the Ramform Hyperion. Acquisition is scheduled to start late June with a duration of approximately 75 days. The second phase of the survey will be completed in the 2024 season with a further approximately 70 days of acquisition.



“I am very pleased we have secured strong pre-funding for another large MultiClient survey in the Norwegian Sea which is accretive to our existing coverage. We are currently acquiring phase 2 of our NWS GeoStreamer X MultiClient survey in the same basin, scheduled to complete next year. Adding this second multi-season MultiClient survey, we now have booked one vessel for the full 2024 summer season. The high MultiClient activity is strong evidence of renewed exploration interest on the Norwegian continental shelf,” says President & CEO in PGS, Rune Olav Pedersen.



FOR DETAILS, CONTACT: Bård Stenberg, VP IR & Corporate Communication

Mobile: +47 99 24 52 35



