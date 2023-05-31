Company announcement no. 1 2023/24

Matas invests in new logistics center

In line with earlier announcements latest in the Q3 report, Matas has signed a contract with Amatech A/S on the construction of the 32,500 sqm Matas Logistics Center in Lynge. The center will facilitate an expanded assortment, strengthen fast and efficient delivery and contribute to reducing overall logistics costs in line with the ambitions of the ‘Growing Matas Group’ strategy. The logistics center will more than double the overall capacity of web orders and is designed for further scalability.



Per Johannesen Madsen, CFO of Matas A/S: “This new facility will enable us to better serve our customers and partners, increase our operational efficiency, and create a logistics center of tomorrow. Already today, we provide customers with a large variety of products and fast delivery options and are rewarded with a high customer satisfaction. With this investment we are committed to further improve and grow”.

The investment amounts to DKK 525-550 million covering acquisition of property, building and machines with an expected CAPEX of DKK 250 million in 2023/24.





Considering the environment



The Matas Logistics Center will be designed to consider environmental impact and energy efficiency gains.

“Safeguarding the environment is another commitment of ours. The installation of solar panels on the roof of the logistics center will cover approx. one third of the facility’s annual energy consumption”, Per Johannesen Madsen concludes.

Matas Logistics Center is scheduled to be fully operational in spring 2025.

Per Johannesen Madsen

CFO, phone: +45 48 16 55 55

Klaus Fridorf

Head of Communication, phone: +45 61 20 19 97

