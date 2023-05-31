Dada Publishes 2022 ESG Report

SHANGHAI, China, May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dada Nexus Limited (“Dada” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DADA), China’s leading local on-demand delivery and retail platform, today released its 2022 ESG report. In 2022, Dada remained steadfast in its commitment to delivering a sustainable future. The report details Dada’s key initiatives and development in ESG efforts surrounding shareholders, employees, users, partners, and community.

To view the report in full, please visit the ESG section on the Company’s IR website at https://ir.imdada.cn/corporate/environmental-social-and-governance. Highlights of the Company’s ESG efforts and performance include:

Responsible Governance for Sustained Corporate Value

Improving board diversity: Female directors exceed 66% and independent directors account for 50%; Directors are experienced in a wide range of industries.

Female directors exceed 66% and independent directors account for 50%; Directors are experienced in a wide range of industries. Comprehensive risk management: Internal audits cover 100% of business operations backed by audit data monitoring platform.

Internal audits cover 100% of business operations backed by audit data monitoring platform. Strengthening anti-corruption management: Over 20 training sessions were held in 2022 and so far 100% of employees and board members have been covered with business ethics trainings; All suppliers are required to sign a Business Ethics Commitment Letter.



Nurturing Talent for Greater Business Value

Interest protection : Over 95% of employees are covered by collective agreements; We stick to equal pay for equal work principle, with pay gap between male/female employees and overall workforce around ±2% in 2022.

: Over 95% of employees are covered by collective agreements; We stick to equal pay for equal work principle, with pay gap between male/female employees and overall workforce around ±2% in 2022. Incentive pay : Performance-based variable pay covers 100% of employees, and long-term equity incentives have been granted to 18% of employees by end of 2022.

: Performance-based variable pay covers 100% of employees, and long-term equity incentives have been granted to 18% of employees by end of 2022. Career advancement : Diverse online and offline training courses are available to empower employees with 100% of employee coverage; We facilitate employees’ career development by implementing promotion program twice a year, with 13% of employees promoted in Fall 2022.

: Diverse online and offline training courses are available to empower employees with 100% of employee coverage; We facilitate employees’ career development by implementing promotion program twice a year, with 13% of employees promoted in Fall 2022. Open communication: Effective channels are created for employees to communicate with executives and employee feedbacks are collected through satisfaction surveys, with employee satisfaction score approaching 90 points in 22Q4.

Serving Users to Enhance Product Value

Product quality : We bring convenient shopping experience to consumers via innovative on-demand retail model, while continuously optimizing quality management of merchants and products, with product quality-related after-sales rate on JDDJ platform at only 0.35% in 2022.

: We bring convenient shopping experience to consumers via innovative on-demand retail model, while continuously optimizing quality management of merchants and products, with product quality-related after-sales rate on JDDJ platform at only 0.35% in 2022. Fulfillment service quality : We remain devoted to improving fulfillment quality by optimizing technology and rider training, with fulfillment rate of 95% and average delivery time of less than 30 minutes on Dada Now platform in 2022.

: We remain devoted to improving fulfillment quality by optimizing technology and rider training, with fulfillment rate of 95% and average delivery time of less than 30 minutes on Dada Now platform in 2022. User experience and communication : Through interface and process refinement, comprehensive user communication channels and high-quality customer services, after-sales satisfaction rate reached 80% on JDDJ platform in 2022.

: Through interface and process refinement, comprehensive user communication channels and high-quality customer services, after-sales satisfaction rate reached 80% on JDDJ platform in 2022. Privacy protection: We have continuously upgraded App design to optimize privacy protection based on principles including minimization of data collection, with privacy protection related NPS for JDDJ scored 76 in Nov 2022.

Empowering Partners to Drive Industry Value

New forms of employment : Our crowdsource-based platform creates a large number of job opportunities, with 1 million annual active riders in 2022, of whom over 80% are from lower-tier cities, and over 50,000 annual active pickers in 2022, of whom over 70% are women.

: Our crowdsource-based platform creates a large number of job opportunities, with 1 million annual active riders in 2022, of whom over 80% are from lower-tier cities, and over 50,000 annual active pickers in 2022, of whom over 70% are women. Rider safety protection : We provide all-round protection measures before, during, and after the delivery process to ensure rider health and safety, with accident rate per one million orders decreased by 37% in 2022; We proactively engage in pilot program for work-related injury insurance, which covered 220,000 Dada Now riders by end of 2022.

: We provide all-round protection measures before, during, and after the delivery process to ensure rider health and safety, with accident rate per one million orders decreased by 37% in 2022; We proactively engage in pilot program for work-related injury insurance, which covered 220,000 Dada Now riders by end of 2022. Rider earning guarantee : Driven by a more comprehensive reward and incentive system, reduction of penalty scenarios and improvement in delivery efficiency, Dada Now riders’ hourly earnings grew by over 10% year-on-year in Dec 2022.

: Driven by a more comprehensive reward and incentive system, reduction of penalty scenarios and improvement in delivery efficiency, Dada Now riders’ hourly earnings grew by over 10% year-on-year in Dec 2022. Merchant empowerment : We provide comprehensive support including onboarding, training, system integration, fulfillment and favorable policies to digitalize offline retailers, with annual active stores on JDDJ platform exceeding 220,000 in 2022.

: We provide comprehensive support including onboarding, training, system integration, fulfillment and favorable policies to digitalize offline retailers, with annual active stores on JDDJ platform exceeding 220,000 in 2022. Brand enablement: We help brands achieve sales growth through innovative marketing activities, and digitalize their promotion, supply optimization and user operation processes, with the number of partnering brands exceeding 280 in 2022.



Co-Building Community to Deliver Social Value

All-electric delivery fleet : We deploy electric vehicles for intra-city on-demand delivery, leading to a reduction of carbon emissions by 500,000 tons in 2022, while actively promoting clean energy-based battery swapping services for riders’ e-bikes.

: We deploy electric vehicles for intra-city on-demand delivery, leading to a reduction of carbon emissions by 500,000 tons in 2022, while actively promoting clean energy-based battery swapping services for riders’ e-bikes. Workplace carbon emission reduction : With growing awareness for energy-saving among employees and the implementation of cost-reduction measures, per capita operation-related carbon emissions reduced by 43% to 0.35 tons in 2022. A further goal was set to achieve operation-related carbon neutrality in five years.

: With growing awareness for energy-saving among employees and the implementation of cost-reduction measures, per capita operation-related carbon emissions reduced by 43% to 0.35 tons in 2022. A further goal was set to achieve operation-related carbon neutrality in five years. Sustainable packaging : With improving packaging utilization and a shift towards green packaging, packaging material consumption decreased by 20% in 2022, of which 77% was biodegradable plastic bags, covering 70% of orders on JDDJ.

: With improving packaging utilization and a shift towards green packaging, packaging material consumption decreased by 20% in 2022, of which 77% was biodegradable plastic bags, covering 70% of orders on JDDJ. Social care : We continued to serve elderly and disabled consumers through aging-friendly and barrier-free version of JDDJ App, which supported nearly 1,000 users every day and generated a total of 330,000 orders and over RMB57 million GMV in 2022.

: We continued to serve elderly and disabled consumers through aging-friendly and barrier-free version of JDDJ App, which supported nearly 1,000 users every day and generated a total of 330,000 orders and over RMB57 million GMV in 2022. CSR recognition: We are included in the “2022 List of Excellent Private Enterprises in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR)” released by the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce, being the only Shanghai-born enterprise awarded.



Forward-Looking Statements

About Dada

Dada is a leading platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, one of China’s largest local on-demand retail platforms for retailers and brand owners, and Dada Now, a leading local on-demand delivery platform open to merchants and individual senders across various industries and product categories. The Company’s two platforms are inter-connected and mutually beneficial. The Dada Now platform enables improved delivery experience for participants on the JDDJ platform through its readily accessible fulfillment solutions and strong on-demand delivery infrastructure. Meanwhile, the vast volume of on-demand delivery orders from the JDDJ platform increases order volume and density for the Dada Now platform.

