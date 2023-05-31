English Finnish

08:00 London, 10:00 Helsinki, 31 May 2023 - Afarak Group SE ("Afarak" or "the Company") (LSE: AFRK, NASDAQ: AFAGR)

AFARAK GROUP SE: PUBLICATION OF CIRCULAR

Stock Exchange Release

Afarak announces that, further to the announcement (Invitation to the Annual General Meeting) published earlier today, the Company has prepared the attached Circular in connection with the proposed related party transaction. The proposed related party transaction concerns combining LL-resources GmbH into Afarak as set out in the terms and conditions of the Combination Agreement.

Terms and expressions in this announcement shall, unless the context otherwise requires, have the same meanings as given to them in the Circular.

Circular is available also on the Company's website at https://afarak.com/investors/shareholder-meetings/

Helsinki, May 31, 2023

AFARAK GROUP SE

Board of Directors

For additional information, please contact:

Afarak Group SE

Guy Konsbruck, CEO, +356 2122 1566, guy.konsbruck@afarak.com



Financial reports and other investor information are available on the Company's website: www.afarak.com .

Afarak Group is a specialist alloy producer focused on delivering sustainable growth with a Speciality Alloys business in southern Europe and a FerroAlloys business in South Africa. The Company is listed on NASDAQ Helsinki (AFAGR) and the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (AFRK).

Distribution:

NASDAQ Helsinki

London Stock Exchange

Main media

www.afarak.com

Attachment