Lenograstim Market to Expand at a CAGR of 4.2% during 2023-2031, Says Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle, USA, May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market analysis of the global lenograstim market was conducted by Growth Plus Reports in 2022. The market is expected to hit a revenue CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period 2023-2031.

Analysis of the global market for lenograstim indicates that the revenue share is likely to increase significantly during the forecast period. The rising prevalence of cancer has significantly increased the demand for lenograstim. As cancer treatments like chemotherapy can suppress the production of white blood cells, lenograstim becomes essential in mitigating the risk of infection and supporting patients' recovery.

Key Takeaways:

The increasing number of cancer patients is driving the market revenue share.

The increasing investment in biotechnological activities is driving the market demand.

Lenograstim is a drug frequently prescribed to chemotherapy patients to prevent or cure neutropenia.

Lenograstim Market Scope

Report Attribute Details CAGR 4.2% Base Year for Estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023 to 2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments Covered Indication, End User, and Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

Lenograstim, also known as Granulocyte-Colony Stimulating Factor (G-CSF), is a medication used to stimulate the production of white blood cells in the body. It plays a crucial role in the treatment of various medical conditions, particularly in supporting patients undergoing chemotherapy, bone marrow transplants, and those with compromised immune systems.

Competitive Landscape

A list of the prominent players operating in the global market for lenograstim includes:

Chugai Pharmaceuticals

Sanofi S.A.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

The global lenograstim market revenue is driven by cancer incidence, enhanced chemotherapeutic efficacy, biotechnological advancements, and increasing knowledge of the advantages of supportive care medications.

However, due to the presence of alternative treatment options, such as filgrastim, pegfilgrastim, and sargramostim, the lenograstim market revenue growth is likely to be restrained.

Market Segmentation:

Based on indication, the global lenograstim market is segmented into chemotherapy-induced neutropenia, peripheral blood progenitor cells mobilization, and neutropenia following bone marrow transplantation.

Based on end users, the global lenograstim market is segmented into hospitals, cancer research centers, and others.

Segmentation By Indications

Based on the indications, the chemotherapy-induced neutropenia segment dominates the global lenograstim market with the largest revenue share. Chemotherapy frequently causes neutropenia, which raises the risk of infections and other potentially fatal consequences.

Regional Growth Dynamics

Based on the region, North America, with the largest revenue share, dominates the global lenograstim market. The increased prevalence of cancer is expected to increase demand for lenograstim in North America. As more patients get chemotherapy, it is projected that the need for supporting drugs, such as lenograstim, to prevent or cure neutropenia would also increase.

Report Coverage

Growth Plus Reports carried out extensive market research on the lenograstim market globally. We examined the fundamental market characteristics, significant investment opportunities, regional growth patterns, ten-year revenue estimates, competing market players, and mergers and acquisitions.

