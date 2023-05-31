Global Glucose Monitoring Market Report, 2022-2023 & 2029 Featuring Major Players - Abbott Laboratories, Dexcom, Roche, LifeScan, Medtronic, PHC, Sinocare, Arkray, Bio-Rad Laboratories, i-Sens

Dublin, May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Glucose Monitoring Global Market - Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Glucose monitoring global market is expected to grow at a double digit CAGR from 2022 to 2029 reach $33,886.4 million by 2029.
Glucose Monitoring consists of products that are essential for measuring glucose levels in diabetes patients. With the projected rise in the aged population and awareness about diabetes conditions, the market is focused on growing with newer technology and improved products.
Factors driving the Glucose Monitoring market are the global rise in the prevalence of diabetes, increasing demand for a less minimally invasive or non-invasive and point-of-care device; increasing R&D investments are driving the market growth, whereas, the growing diffusion of smart devices and digital platforms increasing compliance and management of diabetes is creating opportunities in the coming years.
The high cost of the products, frequent product recalls and inadequate reimbursement is restraining the market growth. The stringent regulations for product approval, privacy concerns and safety issues are threats for the market growth.
The products market is divided into three segments, namely, Invasive, non-Invasive and lab-based glucose monitoring products. Among them, the Invasive glucose monitoring products segment accounted for the largest share in 2022 and is projected to grow at a double digit CAGR from 2022 to 2029 due to technological advancements, easy use, and patient-friendly nature of products. The non-invasive glucose monitoring segment is projected to grow at mid single digit CAGR from 2022 to 2029.
The Invasive glucose monitoring products are further segmented into self-monitoring blood glucose (SMBG) and continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) products, among them, the continuous glucose monitoring segment accounted for the largest share in 2022 and is expected to grow at high teen CAGR from 2022 to 2029 due to increasing awareness among patients and introduction of connected devices for integrated health management.
The continuous glucose monitoring market is further sub-segmented into sensors and receivers & transmitters, among which, the sensors segment is the fastest-growing segment and is projected to grow at high single CAGR from 2022 to 2029.The Self glucose monitoring products are further sub-segmented into blood glucose monitors, blood glucose test strips, and lancets & others.
Based on sample source the market is segmented into blood, urine and others. The blood segment accounted for the largest share in 2022 and is projected to grow at double digit CAGR from 2022 to 2029 due to the high accuracy of results. Other source-based glucose monitoring segment is the fastest-growing segment and is projected to grow at a strong double digit CAGR from 2022 to 2029 due to increased R&D investment, many products getting regulatory approved and ready to launch products.
Based on end-users the market is segmented into hospitals, private clinics, home care and ambulatory settings, among them, the home care segment accounted for the largest share in 2022 and is projected to grow at early teen CAGR from 2022 to 2029 due to the availability of over the counter (OTC) self blood glucose monitor and ease in operating these monitors and thereby reducing the frequent visits to hospitals or clinics for checking glucose levels.
North America accounts for the largest market share in 2022 and the market is projected to grow at double digit CAGR from 2022 to 2029. The European market is the fastest growing region with early teen CAGR from 2022 to 2029 due to a steep rise in the aging population, advancement in technology, awareness of people about treatment options and favorable government policies.
The Asia-Pacific market is projected to grow at double digit CAGR from 2022 to 2029, while the RoW region is projected to grow at high single digit CAGR from 2022 to 2029.
Major players in the Glucose monitoring market include
- Abbott Laboratories (U.S.)
- Dexcom (U.S.)
- Roche (Switzerland)
- LifeScan (U.S.)
- Medtronic, Inc. (Ireland)
- PHC Holding (Ascensia) (Japan)
- Sinocare (China)
- Arkray (Japan)
- Bio-Rad Laboratories (U.S.)
- i-Sens, Inc., (South Korea)
Key Topics Covered:
Factors Influencing Market
Drivers and Opportunities
- The Global Rise in the Prevalence of Diabetes
- Increasing Demand for Minimally or Non-Invasive and Point-Of-Care Devices.
- Increasing R & D Investments
- Growing Diffusion of Smart Devices and Digital Platforms Increasing Compliance and Management of Diabetes
Restraints and Threats
- High Cost Associated With the Products
- Inadequate Reimbursement
- Product Recalls
- Strict Regulation of Glucose Monitoring Devices by Regulatory Organizations Like the Fda and Others
- Privacy Concern and Safety Issues in Connected Devices
Regulatory Affairs
- U.S.
- Europe
- China
- India
- Japan
- Reimbursement Scenario
- Patent Analysis
Technology Advancements
- Non-Invasive Glucose Monitoring Technologies
- Optical Glucose Monitoring
- Breath Glucose Monitoring
- Sweat Glucose Monitoring
- Pipeline of Non-Invasive Glucose Monitoring Devices
Funding Scenario
Porter's Five Force Analysis
Market Share Analysis by Major Players
- Glucose Monitoring Global Market Share Analysis
- Self Blood Glucose Monitoring Global Market Share Analysis
- Continuous Glucose Monitoring Global Market Share Analysis
Regional Market Share Analysis
Units Sold
- Glucose Testing Strips Units Sold
- Number of Cgm Sensors Sold
Market Penetration Analysis
A selection of companies featured in the report
- 77 Elektronika KFT
- A&T Corporation
- Abbott Laboratories
- Abronn fze
- ACON Laboratories, Inc
- Adaltis S.r.l
- Agamatrix, Inc.
- Ailex Technology Group Co., Ltd
- Alliance International Co. Ltd
- Allmedicus Co., Ltd
- Andesfit System Limited
- Andon Health Co., Ltd.
- Apex Biotechnology Corp.
- Beurer Gmbh
- BioCARE Corporation
- Biochemical Systems International S.p.A.
- Bioland Technology Ltd.
- Bionime Corporation (GE)
- Bioptik Ltd.
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc
- BioTelemetry (Philips)
- Biotest Medical Corporation
- Bremed Limited
- Cambridge Sensors Ltd (Microdot)
- CEI Technology, Inc
- Dario Health Corp.
- Delbio, Inc.
- Dexcom, Inc
- DiaMonTech AG
- Dr. Morepen
- Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare
- EasyMax Diabetes Care
- EKF Diagnostics
- e-LinkCare Meditech Co., Ltd.
- Eps Bio Technology Corp.
- GlucoMe
- GlucoRx
- Glysens Incorporated
- Goldsite Diagnostics Inc.
- Hannox International
- HMD Biomedical Inc.
- Hubdic Co Ltd
- Ihealth Labs, Inc.
- Intuity Medical, Inc.
- i-Sens
- Keto-Mojo Europe B.V.
- K-Jump Health Co., Ltd.
- Lepu Medical Technology
- Life Scan, Inc.
- Lifotronic Technology Co., Ltd
- Links Medical Products Inc.
- Lobeck Medical AG
- L-Tac MediCare Pte Ltd.
- Medtronic, PLC
- Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.
- MHC Medical Products, LLC
- Microlife AG
- Nemaura Medical,Inc.
- Nipro Corporation
- Nova Biomedical
- Noviosense BV
- nu-beca & maxcellent Co.
- Occuity
- Ok Biotech Co., Ltd
- Omron Healthcare
- Osang HealthCare Co Ltd
- Palmdoc, Ltd
- Paramedical srl
- Pharma Tech Solutions, Inc.
- Sanofi Diabetes
- SD Biosensor. Inc.
- Sinocare Inc
- Trinity Biotech, PLC
- Trividia Health, Inc.,
- Tyson Bioresearch Inc
- Visgeneer
- VivaChek Biotech (Hangzhou) Co., Ltd
- Volta S.r.l.
- Ypsomed AG
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o5eupk
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.