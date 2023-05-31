Global Glucose Monitoring Market Report, 2022-2023 & 2029 Featuring Major Players - Abbott Laboratories, Dexcom, Roche, LifeScan, Medtronic, PHC, Sinocare, Arkray, Bio-Rad Laboratories, i-Sens

Dublin, May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Glucose Monitoring Global Market - Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Glucose monitoring global market is expected to grow at a double digit CAGR from 2022 to 2029 reach $33,886.4 million by 2029.

Glucose Monitoring consists of products that are essential for measuring glucose levels in diabetes patients. With the projected rise in the aged population and awareness about diabetes conditions, the market is focused on growing with newer technology and improved products.

Factors driving the Glucose Monitoring market are the global rise in the prevalence of diabetes, increasing demand for a less minimally invasive or non-invasive and point-of-care device; increasing R&D investments are driving the market growth, whereas, the growing diffusion of smart devices and digital platforms increasing compliance and management of diabetes is creating opportunities in the coming years.

The high cost of the products, frequent product recalls and inadequate reimbursement is restraining the market growth. The stringent regulations for product approval, privacy concerns and safety issues are threats for the market growth.

The products market is divided into three segments, namely, Invasive, non-Invasive and lab-based glucose monitoring products. Among them, the Invasive glucose monitoring products segment accounted for the largest share in 2022 and is projected to grow at a double digit CAGR from 2022 to 2029 due to technological advancements, easy use, and patient-friendly nature of products. The non-invasive glucose monitoring segment is projected to grow at mid single digit CAGR from 2022 to 2029.

The Invasive glucose monitoring products are further segmented into self-monitoring blood glucose (SMBG) and continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) products, among them, the continuous glucose monitoring segment accounted for the largest share in 2022 and is expected to grow at high teen CAGR from 2022 to 2029 due to increasing awareness among patients and introduction of connected devices for integrated health management.

The continuous glucose monitoring market is further sub-segmented into sensors and receivers & transmitters, among which, the sensors segment is the fastest-growing segment and is projected to grow at high single CAGR from 2022 to 2029.The Self glucose monitoring products are further sub-segmented into blood glucose monitors, blood glucose test strips, and lancets & others.

Based on sample source the market is segmented into blood, urine and others. The blood segment accounted for the largest share in 2022 and is projected to grow at double digit CAGR from 2022 to 2029 due to the high accuracy of results. Other source-based glucose monitoring segment is the fastest-growing segment and is projected to grow at a strong double digit CAGR from 2022 to 2029 due to increased R&D investment, many products getting regulatory approved and ready to launch products.

Based on end-users the market is segmented into hospitals, private clinics, home care and ambulatory settings, among them, the home care segment accounted for the largest share in 2022 and is projected to grow at early teen CAGR from 2022 to 2029 due to the availability of over the counter (OTC) self blood glucose monitor and ease in operating these monitors and thereby reducing the frequent visits to hospitals or clinics for checking glucose levels.

North America accounts for the largest market share in 2022 and the market is projected to grow at double digit CAGR from 2022 to 2029. The European market is the fastest growing region with early teen CAGR from 2022 to 2029 due to a steep rise in the aging population, advancement in technology, awareness of people about treatment options and favorable government policies.

The Asia-Pacific market is projected to grow at double digit CAGR from 2022 to 2029, while the RoW region is projected to grow at high single digit CAGR from 2022 to 2029.

Major players in the Glucose monitoring market include

Abbott Laboratories (U.S.)

Dexcom (U.S.)

Roche (Switzerland)

LifeScan (U.S.)

Medtronic, Inc. (Ireland)

PHC Holding (Ascensia) (Japan)

Sinocare (China)

Arkray (Japan)

Bio-Rad Laboratories (U.S.)

i-Sens, Inc., (South Korea)

Key Topics Covered:

Factors Influencing Market

Drivers and Opportunities

The Global Rise in the Prevalence of Diabetes

Increasing Demand for Minimally or Non-Invasive and Point-Of-Care Devices.

Increasing R & D Investments

Growing Diffusion of Smart Devices and Digital Platforms Increasing Compliance and Management of Diabetes

Restraints and Threats

High Cost Associated With the Products

Inadequate Reimbursement

Product Recalls

Strict Regulation of Glucose Monitoring Devices by Regulatory Organizations Like the Fda and Others

Privacy Concern and Safety Issues in Connected Devices

Regulatory Affairs

U.S.

Europe

China

India

Japan

Reimbursement Scenario

Patent Analysis

Technology Advancements

Non-Invasive Glucose Monitoring Technologies

Optical Glucose Monitoring

Breath Glucose Monitoring

Sweat Glucose Monitoring

Pipeline of Non-Invasive Glucose Monitoring Devices

Funding Scenario

Porter's Five Force Analysis

Market Share Analysis by Major Players

Glucose Monitoring Global Market Share Analysis

Self Blood Glucose Monitoring Global Market Share Analysis

Continuous Glucose Monitoring Global Market Share Analysis

Regional Market Share Analysis

Units Sold

Glucose Testing Strips Units Sold

Number of Cgm Sensors Sold

Market Penetration Analysis

A selection of companies featured in the report

77 Elektronika KFT

A&T Corporation

Abbott Laboratories

Abronn fze

ACON Laboratories, Inc

Adaltis S.r.l

Agamatrix, Inc.

Ailex Technology Group Co., Ltd

Alliance International Co. Ltd

Allmedicus Co., Ltd

Andesfit System Limited

Andon Health Co., Ltd.

Apex Biotechnology Corp.

Beurer Gmbh

BioCARE Corporation

Biochemical Systems International S.p.A.

Bioland Technology Ltd.

Bionime Corporation (GE)

Bioptik Ltd.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc

BioTelemetry (Philips)

Biotest Medical Corporation

Bremed Limited

Cambridge Sensors Ltd (Microdot)

CEI Technology, Inc

Dario Health Corp.

Delbio, Inc.

Dexcom, Inc

DiaMonTech AG

Dr. Morepen

Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare

EasyMax Diabetes Care

EKF Diagnostics

e-LinkCare Meditech Co., Ltd.

Eps Bio Technology Corp.

GlucoMe

GlucoRx

Glysens Incorporated

Goldsite Diagnostics Inc.

Hannox International

HMD Biomedical Inc.

Hubdic Co Ltd

Ihealth Labs, Inc.

Intuity Medical, Inc.

i-Sens

Keto-Mojo Europe B.V.

K-Jump Health Co., Ltd.

Lepu Medical Technology

Life Scan, Inc.

Lifotronic Technology Co., Ltd

Links Medical Products Inc.

Lobeck Medical AG

L-Tac MediCare Pte Ltd.

Medtronic, PLC

Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.

MHC Medical Products, LLC

Microlife AG

Nemaura Medical,Inc.

Nipro Corporation

Nova Biomedical

Noviosense BV

nu-beca & maxcellent Co.

Occuity

Ok Biotech Co., Ltd

Omron Healthcare

Osang HealthCare Co Ltd

Palmdoc, Ltd

Paramedical srl

Pharma Tech Solutions, Inc.

Sanofi Diabetes

SD Biosensor. Inc.

Sinocare Inc

Trinity Biotech, PLC

Trividia Health, Inc.,

Tyson Bioresearch Inc

Visgeneer

VivaChek Biotech (Hangzhou) Co., Ltd

Volta S.r.l.

Ypsomed AG

