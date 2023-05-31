China Biopharma, Clinical Development, CRO Utilization and Outlook Report 2023: Clinical Trial Characteristics & Clinical Development Outsourcing and Growth

Dublin, May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Chinese Biopharma, Clinical Development, CRO Utilization and Outlook 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report takes a deep dive into the Chinese innovative biopharmaceutical market, providing groundbreaking insights into clinical development trends, activity, budget growth and preferences.

The report also details clinical development outsourcing preferences and practices to local and global Contract Research Organizations (CROs) and discusses the implications on future growth of the market. This highly strategic research should be considered foundational information for CROs, analysts and investors competing and following the evolving market.

The report examines perceptions of 101 professionals at domestic, Chinese innovative biopharmaceutical companies involved in clinical development and outsourcing to local and global Contract Research Organizations (CROs).

Topics covered include:

Clinical development trends and impact

Clinical development budget size and growth

Clinical trial composition by phase of development and outlook

Clinical development outsourcing practices by phase of development

CRO selection criteria and importance

Current clinical development outsourcing levels and growth outlook

CRO awareness and utilization

Unmet needs for clinical development services

Key Topics Covered:

I. Study Background

II. Key Conclusions and LSSG Discussion

III. Methodology

IV. Detailed Findings

Clinical Development Trends and Budget Size

Clinical Trial Characteristics by Phase and Geography

Clinical Development Outsourcing and Growth

Awareness and Utilization of Clinical Development Service Vendors Vendor Selection, Attributes and Importance

Unmet Needs

V. Respondent Demographics

VI. About the Publisher, LLC

Companies Mentioned

BOJIMed

CMIC

EPS

ICON/PRA

IQVIA

LabCorp/Covance

Leeway/Huawe Medicine

Medpace

Novotech

Parexel

Pharmaron

Syneos Health

Thermo Fisher/PPD

TigerMed

WuXi AppTec

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uiseac

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.