Worldwide Data Center Power Market Report 2023: Significant Move Towards Sustainability Presents Opportunities

The global data center power market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.48% from 2022-2028.
KEY TRENDS
- The data center power market has adopted energy-efficient UPS solutions that are helping the data center operators reduce the OPEX for electrical infrastructure and reduce the downtime in the data centers.
- Operators have started investing in UPS batteries such as lithium-ion, Prussian blue sodium-ion, and nickel-zinc batteries. The data center power market has also witnessed a share of VRLA battery adoption by several operators.
- The data center industry is significantly moving toward sustainability, and thus the adoption of several unique solutions has been witnessed in the market. For instance, data center operators have started adopting fuel cell generators to overcome the extreme power requirements of facilities.
- The growth in power demand from the data center market and sustainability requirements have led to several innovations in terms of generator fuel types. For instance, the data center power market has witnessed innovative fuel types such as hydrotreated vegetable oil, natural gas, hydrogen fuel cells, eco-diesel generators, etc. The industry also has started witnessing investments in microgrid installations. Data center operators in some markets are also prominently investing in adopting DRUPS systems.
SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS
Segmentation by Electrical Infrastructure
- (UPS) Systems
- Generators
- Transfer Switches & Switchgear
- Rack PDU
- Other Electrical Infrastructure
Segmentation by UPS System Capacity
- < =500 KVA
- >500-1,000 KVA
- >1,000 KVA
Segmentation by Generator Capacity
- -1.5 MW
- -3 MW
- >=3 MW
Segmentation by Tier Standards
- Tier I & Tier II
- Tier III
- Tier IV
GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS
North America
- North America is the most mature market globally, with major dominance in investment and power capacity share, led by the U.S. Canada is an emerging market with steady growth in data centers.
Latin America
- Globally, Latin America is one of the emerging markets. The market is growing due to major contributions from Brazil, followed by Mexico, Chile, and Colombia, which are witnessing growth in digitalization and connectivity.
Western Europe
- Western Europe is one of the growing markets in data center development. The region's major growth is contributed by markets such as the UK, Germany, and France. Markets such as Ireland and the Netherlands witnessed little impact on investments due to the ban on data center construction. There is significant growth in greenfield and modular data center developments. The modular data center developments are increased as the construction methods seemed inefficient due to labor shortages, budget constraints, and construction delays in certain countries across the region.
Nordics
- One of the reasons operators prefer Nordics for data center developments in the region's cold climate, which helps operators cut down on cooling costs and reduce their PUE significantly.
Central & Eastern Europe
- The trend of procuring renewable energy to power its data center facilities by data center operators will likely continue during the forecast period. Several operators are signing power purchase agreements with renewable energy companies. For instance, Orange signed a new PPA with Enertrag to power its operations in Poland
Middle East
- In the Middle East, the UAE and Saudi Arabia are major contributors to the capacity in the region, with around 30% & 27%. The market in these countries is expected to skyrocket in four to five years due to the shift from the oil economy to the digital economy in the region.
Segmentation by Geography
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Chile
- Colombia
- Rest of Latin America
- Europe
- Western Europe
- The U.K.
- Germany
- France
- Netherlands
- Ireland
- Switzerland
- Italy
- Spain
- Belgium
- Other Western European Countries
- Nordics
- Sweden
- Denmark
- Norway
- Finland & Iceland
- Central & Eastern Europe
- Russia
- Poland
- Other Central & Eastern European Countries
- Middle East
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- Israel
- Other Middle Eastern Countries
- Africa
- South Africa
- Kenya
- Nigeria
- Other African Countries
- APAC
- China
- Hong Kong
- Australia
- New Zealand
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Taiwan
- Rest of APAC
- Southeast Asia
- Singapore
- Indonesia
- Malaysia
- Thailand
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Other Southeast Asian Countries
VENDORS ANALYSIS
PROMINENT VENDORS
- ABB
- Caterpillar
- Cummins
- Eaton
- Legrand
- Rolls-Royce
- Schneider Electric
- Vertiv
OTHER PROMINENT VENDORS
- AEG Power Solutions
- Aggreko
- Aksa Power Generation
- AMETEK Powervar
- Anord Mardix
- Artesyn Embedded Power (Advanced Energy)
- Aten
- Austin Hughes Electronics
- BACHMANN
- BENNING Elektrotechnik Und Elektronik
- Borri
- Bloom Energy
- Bxterra Power Technology
- Canovate
- CENTIEL
- Chatsworth Products
- Cisco Systems
- Controlled Power Company
- Cyber Power Systems
- Dataprobe
- Delta Power Solutions
- Detroit Diesel
- EAE Elektrik
- Elcom International
- Enconnex
- Enlogic
- EverExceed Industrial
- Exide Technologies
- Fuji Electric
- Generac Power Systems
- General Electric
- Genesal Energy
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise
- HIMOINSA (Yanmar)
- Hitachi Hi-Rel Power Electronics
- HITEC Power Protection
- HITZINGER
- Huawei
- INNIO
- KEHUA Data (KEHUA Tech)
- Kirloskar Oil Engines (KOEL)
- Kohler
- Marathon Power
- Mitsubishi Electric
- MPINarada
- Natron Energy
- Narada
- Panduit
- Piller Power Systems
- Plug Power
- Powertek
- Pramac
- Riello Elettronica
- Rittal
- SAFT
- Shenzhen KSTAR Science & Technology
- Siemens
- Socomec
- SolarEdge Technologies
- Thycon
- Toshiba
- Virtual Power Systems
- VYCON
- WTI - Western Telematic
- ZAF Energy Systems
- ZincFive
KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED
- How big is the global data center power market?
- What is the growth rate of the global data center power market?
- What are the key trends in the data center power industry?
- Which region holds the most significant global data center power market share?
- How many MW of power capacity is expected to reach the global data center power market by 2028?
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|237
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2028
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$18.54 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028
|$27.02 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.4%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. About the Publisher
2. About Our Data Center Capabilities
3. What's Included
4. Segments Included
5. Research Methodology
6. Market at Glance
7. Premium Insights
8. Investment Opportunities
9. Market Dynamics
10. Market Segmentation
11. North America
11.1. Market Snapshot & Key Highlights
11.2. Data Center Construction Market by Investment
11.3. Data Center Construction Market by Power Capacity
12. US
13. Canada
14. Latin America
15. Brazil
16. Mexico
17. Chile
18. Colombia
19. Rest of Latin America
20. Western Europe
21. UK
22. Germany
23. France
24. Netherlands
25. Ireland
26. Switzerland
27. Italy
28. Spain
29. Belgium
30. Other Western European Countries
31. Nordics
32. Sweden
33. Denmark
34. Norway
35. Finland & Iceland
36. Central & Eastern Europe
37. Russia
38. Poland
39. Other Central & Eastern European Countries
40. Middle East
41. Uae
42. Saudi Arabia
43. Israel
44. Other Middle Eastern Countries
45. Africa
46. South Africa
47. Kenya
48. Nigeria
49. Other African Countries
50. Apac
51. China
52. Hong Kong
53. Australia
54. New Zealand
55. India
56. Japan
57. South Korea
58. Taiwan
59. Rest of Apac
60. Southeast Asia
61. Singapore
62. Indonesia
63. Malaysia
64. Thailand
65. Philippines
66. Vietnam
67. Other Southeast Asian Countries
68. Market Participants
70. Appendix
