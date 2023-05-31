Ortho Xylene Market To Gain Earnings Worth USD 6.32 Billion By 2030, with a CAGR of 6.91% - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York (US), May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ortho Xylene Market Overview

Market Research Future (MRFR)'s report highlights “ Ortho-Xylene Market Information By Applications And Region - Forecast till 2030"; the ortho xylene market will achieve USD 6.32 Billion by 2030 at a 6.91% CAGR.

Market Synopsis

Phosphoric anhydride is a crucial chemical intermediate used in producing phthalate esters used as plasticizers in synthetic resins. The market for ortho-xylene is driven by its wide range of uses and increased market demand. Alizarin and alizarin derivatives are also produced using it, along with various vat dyes. It is used directly for the dyes fluorescein, eosin, and rhodamine. Many esters are created from phthalic anhydride and are primarily used as plasticizers in the plastics industry. Alkyd resins, glyptal and rezyl resins, dioctyl phthalate, and polyvinyl resins are also produced using it. The rising demand for phthalic anhydride has sparked the search for substitute raw materials.

The most suitable material appears to be ortho-xylene, readily available from oil refineries. However, acute exposure to oropharynxylene causes ocular discomfort in people. It also has neurological effects. Furthermore, it has been established that long-term exposure to ortho-xylenes is harmful to the kidneys, cardiovascular system, and central nervous system. Petrochemicals called xylenes are created during the catalytic reforming and coal carbonization processes used to create coke fuel. They serve as a solvent in several industries and medical technology. Among other things, coal, wood tar, and coal all naturally contain it. The main way that xylenes are produced is as BTX aromatics. Fires and explosions may result from the aggressive nature of the ortho-xylene structure's reaction with oxidants. Governments worldwide have imposed strict limitations on the use of ortho-xylene. The market for ortho-xylene is expected to suffer as a result soon.



Market Competitive Landscape:

The notable companies in the ortho-xylene market are:

BASF SE,

BP p.l.c.,

ExxonMobil Corporation,

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation,

Chevron Corporation,

SABIC,

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation.

Among others.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2030 2030: USD 6.32 Billion CAGR 2030: 6.91% Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022 to 2030 Historical Data 2019 & 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Application And Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW)





Market U.S.P. Covered:

Market Drivers:

The main market-driving factors are the increasing need for ortho-xylene as a PVC production intermediate and its widespread use in the manufacturing of paints and adhesives. PAN is primarily used to make plasticizers, which are extensively used in the building and automotive industries. Additionally, solvent-based paints use it. Over the coming years, the need for ortho-xylene will increase due to the expanding paints and adhesives industries. The key competitive advantages of the companies operating in the ortho-xylene market are global manufacturing, supply chains, and access to feedstock. A plant created to produce para-xylene is obtained through distillation from a stream of xylene. It is an m-xylene constitutional isomer. During the forecast period, demand for ortho-xylene is anticipated to be driven by expansion in the automotive and construction industries. In the upcoming years, it is also anticipated that the growth of the paints and adhesives industries will increase demand for ortho-xylene.

Market Restraints:

On the other hand, it is further anticipated that the development of the ortho-xylene market during the period will be hampered by using naphthalene to produce phthalic anhydride (PA) and restrictions on the use of ethylene. The growth of the paints and adhesives industries will also likely present additional chances for the ortho-xylene market to expand in the upcoming years. However, the negative neurological effects of ortho-xylene may soon present another obstacle to the market's expansion.



COVID 19 Analysis

Due to recent events involving the COVID-19 pandemic, several governments and privately owned companies are operating at reduced capacity or have completely ceased operations. The COVID-19 pandemic has severely hampered the construction sector. While authorized projects have been suspended, ongoing projects have been delayed. Given that ortho-xylene is widely utilized in the building and construction sector, this is anticipated to hurt the market for the substance.

Market Segmentation

Based on ortho-xylene applications, the market is segmented into phthalic anhydride, dimethyl terephthalate, and terephthalic acid.



Regional Insights

China has the largest economy in the Asia-Pacific region in terms of GDP. Ortho-xylene is primarily used to make phthalic anhydride, which is then used to make plasticizers for PVC based on phthalates. The automotive industry makes extensive use of PVC. PVC is lighter than metals, thanks to its thermoplastic properties. Compared to the expenses of other methods, it has less expensive manufacturing techniques. It is the best option for exterior and interior automotive parts. PVC is preferred for exterior components due to its low weight, toughness, easily moldable nature, and appealing appearance. The explosive development of the ortho-xylene market in the region will also be aided during the forecast period by the expansion of industrialization. Due to the presence of significant key players, Europe is predicted to experience substantial development in the ortho-xylene market. Additionally, the region's ortho-xylene market is anticipated to expand in the upcoming years due to the rise in ortho-xylene adoption. Due to the booming construction industry in Eastern Europe and Russia, ortho-xylene consumption is anticipated to be high in these countries.

