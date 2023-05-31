E-pharmacy Beauty and Personal Care Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $264 Billion by 2030 at a 20.1% CAGR

Dublin, May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "E-pharmacy Beauty and Personal Care Market, By product, By Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The General Pharmaceutical Council defines an e-pharmacy or internet pharmacy as a registered pharmacy, which supplies medicines and other healthcare & personal care products and/or provides other professional services over the internet, or makes arrangements for the supply of such products or provision of such services over the internet.



Increasing customer preference towards e-pharmacy is attributed to ease and convenience in ordering and accessing websites. Customers can also access a wide range of products at competitive prices with a single click of a button, which further increases consumer preference toward e-pharmacy stores.

Furthermore, as online pharmacies do not have physical pharmacies, they can keep the costs low and can offer products at attractive prices. Therefore, lower prices, discounts, varied package offers, and free home delivery services with preferred time and address are some of the major advantages offered by e-pharmacy facilities.



Market Dynamics:



E-pharmacy beauty and personal care (BPC) market was valued at US$ 7.69 billion in 2018 and is predicted to grow further recording a CAGR of 11.4% over the forecast period. Factors such as changing lifestyles, the rising number of youth, and the working population, along with increasing awareness about personal care and beauty products are contributing to the high demand for personal care products.



In 2022, North America held a dominant position in the global e-pharmacy (BPC) market. market growth is driven by the rising geriatric population along with growing disposable income. Increasing disposable income coupled with a large base of young consumers is expected to boost demand for personal & beauty care products, thereby boosting the sales of e-pharmacy beauty and personal care products.



According to Trading Economics Statistics on Disposable Personal Income in the U.S., the disposable personal income in the U.S. averaged US$ 5,200.2 billion in 1959, which increased to US$ 15,742.81 billion in November 2018. The Asia Pacific e-pharmacy (BPC) market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of over 14% during the forecast period.



This report provides in-depth analysis of e-pharmacy (BPC) and provides market size (US$ Billion) and Cumulative Annual Growth Rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2023 - 2030), considering 2022 as the base year

It elucidates potential volume opportunity across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, regional outlook, and competitive strategy adopted by key players

It profiles key players in the global e-pharmacy beauty and personal care (BPC) market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies, and future plans

Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decision regarding their future products launches, technology up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

The global E-pharmacy Beauty and Personal Care (BPC) Market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, e-pharmacy manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through the various strategy matrices used in analyzing the E-pharmacy Beauty and Personal Care (BPC) Market

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 140 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 USD60.99 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 USD264 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 20.1%

