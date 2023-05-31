Grinding Machines Global Market Report 2023: Featuring Amada Holdings, 3M, Koyo Machinery Industry, Korber, United Grinding North America & More

Dublin, May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Grinding Machines Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global grinding machines market is expected to grow from $5.14 billion in 2022 to $5.47 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. The grinding machines market is expected to grow to $6.6 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.0%.

Growing industrial manufacturing sector is expected to propel the growth of the grinding machines market going forward. Industrial manufacturing is responsible for the fabrication of products intended for industrial use from raw materials. Grinding machines have various applications in industrial manufacturing and it's used extensively for dimensional accuracy and surface finishing of the mechanical parts that are used in the manufacturing industry.

For instance, in March 2022, according to United Nations Industrial Development Organization, an Austria-based specialized agency of the United Nations, Global manufacturing production increased by 9.4 percent in 2021, after a drop of 4.2 percent in 2020. Therefore, the continually growing industrial manufacturing sector is driving the growth of the grinding machines market.



Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the grinding machines market. Major companies operating in the grinding machines market are focused on developing new technological solutions to strengthen their position in the market.



In October 2021, Hardinge Inc., a US-based manufacturer of machine tools acquired J.G WEISSER SOHNE GmbH & Co. KG for an undisclosed. With this acquisition of the location in St. Georgen, an additional building block has been laid in the location strategy of Hardinge Inc to be able to serve customers in Europe even better. J.G WEISSER SOHNE GmbH & Co. KG is a Germany-based company operating in grinding machines.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the grinding machine market in 2022. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the grinding machines report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the grinding machines market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



Executive Summary:



Grinding Machines Global Market Report 2023 provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the market.



This report focuses on grinding machines market which is experiencing strong growth. The report gives a guide to the trends which will be shaping the market over the next ten years and beyond.



1) By Type: Conventional; CNC; Cylindrical; Surface; Gear; Other Types

2) By Sales Channel: Franchised Outlets; Specialty Stores; Modern Trade; Online Channels

3) By End-User Industry: Automotive; Maritime Industry; Aerospace and Defense; Construction; Industrial Manufacturing; Electrical and Electronics; Other End-User Industries



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $5.47 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $6.6 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.8% Regions Covered Global

2. Grinding Machines Market Characteristics



3. Grinding Machines Market Trends And Strategies



4. Grinding Machines Market - Macro Economic Scenario



5. Grinding Machines Market Size And Growth



6. Grinding Machines Market Segmentation

7. Grinding Machines Market Regional And Country Analysis



