Worldwide Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostic Tests Market Report 2023: Emerging Technological Innovations in Smartphones, Biosensors, Lab-on-a-Chip and Wearable Devices are Influencing the POC Landscape

The geographic scope is global, with information for specific geographical regions, world demographics, and other general issues affecting the market.

The market summary includes total market values, market analysis by product, test usage, technology, region, end-use and a competitive analysis of leading providers. Additionally, key company profiles are included.

All market data pertains to the world market at the manufacturers' level. The market includes manufacturer tests excluding services. The base year for data was 2022, including updates and reexaminations stemming from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Forecast data is provided for 2022 through 2026.

Compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) are provided for 2022-2026 periods for each segment covered. Competitive analysis is provided for the year 2022 along with regional breakdowns. The forecasted market analysis for 2022-2026 was largely based on demographic trends, new developments, innovative technology and global expansion.

While tests run on lab-based analyzers in hospitals and reference labs remain the bedrock of IVD revenues, point of care has always been seen as the growth area. For as long as the analyst has covered point of care diagnostics, and this now spans 2 decades, point of care tests are the opportunity area. Point of care as implied in the name is defined as tests that can be meaningful in a provider visit, or in the patient's home.

How can diagnostics promote wellness? How can diagnostics improve patient-provider encounters? How can tests promote better selection and stewardship of drugs? How can tests facilitate patient homes or nursing homes of the future? How can diagnostics ensure the next pandemic, if and when it arrives is appropriately handled? The answers to these questions in many ways rely on the success of point-of-care solutions.

And because of this contribution, Point of Care diagnostics can earn a higher pricing and larger revenue growth than economized lab-based tests. The tests covered in this report tend to grow at higher rates than the overall IVD market.

As discussed in the previous edition of this report, POC testing has skyrocketed in the last 20 years as demand for accurate and rapid testing has blossomed both inside and outside the hospital setting. An in-depth look at the global POC testing market yielded several interesting facts that are explored in this study.

Emerging technological innovations in smartphones, biosensors, lab-on-a-chip and wearable devices are influencing the POC landscape. The driving force behind these innovations in the health arena is to provide expedited diagnosis where the patient is seen or in the patient's home.

Venue Market Analysis

POC testing may be performed by laboratory personnel, but often it is performed by non-laboratory personnel such as physicians, nurses, assistants in medical offices, emergency medical technicians (EMTs), medics, pharmacists, and the patients themselves (self-testing).

Some POC tests are manual tests, often performed with technologies based on dipsticks or strips, lateral flow cassettes, or other manual tests. There are also many small, portable instruments that have been developed for use in POC settings. With the advances in miniaturization and microfluidics that have occurred in recent years, a growing number of small, handheld devices are reaching the POC market for a range of different testing applications.

Corporate Profiles

Moreover, POC test devices have contributed significantly to the growth of the overall diagnostics market over the past 10 years. More diagnostic manufacturers have pursued CLIA waiver status for their POC devices and CE Mark for POC or self-use. At the same time, more decentralized test venues invest in non-waived rapid tests and instruments. POC testing appears to be headed for an even bigger role in diagnosis and monitoring patient care.

New technologies are allowing POC devices to produce quantitative lab-quality test results that can be transferred automatically to an information system, a remote caregiver service for consultation or an electronic medical record. Rapid tests are beginning to fold into the point of care arena because they allow the physician to treat the patient before they leave the clinic or office.

Market Conclusions

POC market transformed by technological progress

POC Molecular Diagnostics continue making inroads

Prevention and early detection at nexus of POC development

Wearables continue to influence POC market

Test cost will continue to be an issue worldwide

Rising demand will drive POC market in RoW markets

New venues - urgent & retail care

COVID-19's positive effect

Insurance coverage for OTC COVID-19 testing

New Opportunities in POC Infectious Disease Testing

Supply Chain Delays

Multiplex Testing Explodes

AI Making Inroads into POC

Issues and Trends

Overview

Wearables

Mobile Healthcare Technologies

Telehealth

Telehealth eMed to Implement Home Test to Treat Program

Patient-centered Healthcare

Breath Test Advances

Regulatory Hurdles

Reimbursement Challenges

PAMA

Competition

POC and Molecular Diagnostics

POC Biosensors and Microfluidics

China as a POC Market

Emerging POC Technologies

POC Connectivity

COVID-19 Impact

Multiplexed POC Testing

The Emergence of Non-invasive Technologies

Saliva and Swab

Optical Techniques

Near-infrared Scanning

Volatolomics

POC and Antibiotic Resistance Concerns

Artificial Intelligence in POC

POC Future in Infectious Disease Diagnostics

Supply Chain Delays

Insurance Coverage for OTC Diagnostic Tests

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1: Executive Summary

Chapter 2: Introduction and Overview

Chapter 3: POC Blood Glucose Tests

Chapter 4: POC Blood and Electrolytes Testing Market

Chapter 5: POC Rapid Coagulation

Chapter 6: POC Rapid Cardiac Markers

Chapter 7: POC Substance Abuse

Chapter 8: POC Pregnancy and Fertility Testing

Chapter 9: POC Colon Cancer Screening/Fecal Occult Blood Testing

Chapter 10: POC Infectious Disease Testing

Chapter 11: POC Lipid Testing

Chapter 12: POC Cancer Tumor Marker Testing

Chapter 13: POC Urine Testing

Chapter 14: Miscellaneous POC Testing

Chapter 15: Issues and Trends

Chapter 16: Total Global POC Testing Market and Competitor Analysis

Chapter 17: Corporate Profiles

