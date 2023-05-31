Worldwide Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostic Tests Market Report 2023: Emerging Technological Innovations in Smartphones, Biosensors, Lab-on-a-Chip and Wearable Devices are Influencing the POC Landscape

Dublin, May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Worldwide Market for Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostic Tests, 10th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The geographic scope is global, with information for specific geographical regions, world demographics, and other general issues affecting the market.
The market summary includes total market values, market analysis by product, test usage, technology, region, end-use and a competitive analysis of leading providers. Additionally, key company profiles are included.
All market data pertains to the world market at the manufacturers' level. The market includes manufacturer tests excluding services. The base year for data was 2022, including updates and reexaminations stemming from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Forecast data is provided for 2022 through 2026.
Compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) are provided for 2022-2026 periods for each segment covered. Competitive analysis is provided for the year 2022 along with regional breakdowns. The forecasted market analysis for 2022-2026 was largely based on demographic trends, new developments, innovative technology and global expansion.
While tests run on lab-based analyzers in hospitals and reference labs remain the bedrock of IVD revenues, point of care has always been seen as the growth area. For as long as the analyst has covered point of care diagnostics, and this now spans 2 decades, point of care tests are the opportunity area. Point of care as implied in the name is defined as tests that can be meaningful in a provider visit, or in the patient's home.
How can diagnostics promote wellness? How can diagnostics improve patient-provider encounters? How can tests promote better selection and stewardship of drugs? How can tests facilitate patient homes or nursing homes of the future? How can diagnostics ensure the next pandemic, if and when it arrives is appropriately handled? The answers to these questions in many ways rely on the success of point-of-care solutions.
And because of this contribution, Point of Care diagnostics can earn a higher pricing and larger revenue growth than economized lab-based tests. The tests covered in this report tend to grow at higher rates than the overall IVD market.
As discussed in the previous edition of this report, POC testing has skyrocketed in the last 20 years as demand for accurate and rapid testing has blossomed both inside and outside the hospital setting. An in-depth look at the global POC testing market yielded several interesting facts that are explored in this study.
Emerging technological innovations in smartphones, biosensors, lab-on-a-chip and wearable devices are influencing the POC landscape. The driving force behind these innovations in the health arena is to provide expedited diagnosis where the patient is seen or in the patient's home.
Venue Market Analysis
POC testing may be performed by laboratory personnel, but often it is performed by non-laboratory personnel such as physicians, nurses, assistants in medical offices, emergency medical technicians (EMTs), medics, pharmacists, and the patients themselves (self-testing).
Some POC tests are manual tests, often performed with technologies based on dipsticks or strips, lateral flow cassettes, or other manual tests. There are also many small, portable instruments that have been developed for use in POC settings. With the advances in miniaturization and microfluidics that have occurred in recent years, a growing number of small, handheld devices are reaching the POC market for a range of different testing applications.
Corporate Profiles
Moreover, POC test devices have contributed significantly to the growth of the overall diagnostics market over the past 10 years. More diagnostic manufacturers have pursued CLIA waiver status for their POC devices and CE Mark for POC or self-use. At the same time, more decentralized test venues invest in non-waived rapid tests and instruments. POC testing appears to be headed for an even bigger role in diagnosis and monitoring patient care.
New technologies are allowing POC devices to produce quantitative lab-quality test results that can be transferred automatically to an information system, a remote caregiver service for consultation or an electronic medical record. Rapid tests are beginning to fold into the point of care arena because they allow the physician to treat the patient before they leave the clinic or office.
Market Conclusions
- POC market transformed by technological progress
- POC Molecular Diagnostics continue making inroads
- Prevention and early detection at nexus of POC development
- Wearables continue to influence POC market
- Test cost will continue to be an issue worldwide
- Rising demand will drive POC market in RoW markets
- New venues - urgent & retail care
- COVID-19's positive effect
- Insurance coverage for OTC COVID-19 testing
- New Opportunities in POC Infectious Disease Testing
- Supply Chain Delays
- Multiplex Testing Explodes
- AI Making Inroads into POC
Issues and Trends
- Overview
- Wearables
- Mobile Healthcare Technologies
- Telehealth
- Telehealth eMed to Implement Home Test to Treat Program
- Patient-centered Healthcare
- Breath Test Advances
- Regulatory Hurdles
- Reimbursement Challenges
- PAMA
- Competition
- POC and Molecular Diagnostics
- POC Biosensors and Microfluidics
- China as a POC Market
- Emerging POC Technologies
- POC Connectivity
- COVID-19 Impact
- Multiplexed POC Testing
- The Emergence of Non-invasive Technologies
- Saliva and Swab
- Optical Techniques
- Near-infrared Scanning
- Volatolomics
- POC and Antibiotic Resistance Concerns
- Artificial Intelligence in POC
- POC Future in Infectious Disease Diagnostics
- Supply Chain Delays
- Insurance Coverage for OTC Diagnostic Tests
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1: Executive Summary
Chapter 2: Introduction and Overview
Chapter 3: POC Blood Glucose Tests
Chapter 4: POC Blood and Electrolytes Testing Market
Chapter 5: POC Rapid Coagulation
Chapter 6: POC Rapid Cardiac Markers
Chapter 7: POC Substance Abuse
Chapter 8: POC Pregnancy and Fertility Testing
Chapter 9: POC Colon Cancer Screening/Fecal Occult Blood Testing
Chapter 10: POC Infectious Disease Testing
Chapter 11: POC Lipid Testing
Chapter 12: POC Cancer Tumor Marker Testing
Chapter 13: POC Urine Testing
Chapter 14: Miscellaneous POC Testing
Chapter 15: Issues and Trends
Chapter 16: Total Global POC Testing Market and Competitor Analysis
Chapter 17: Corporate Profiles
- 1 Step Detect Associates, Llc
- Abbott Laboratories
- Abingdon Health Ltd.
- Accessbio, Inc.
- Accubiotech Co, Ltd.
- Acon Laboratories, Inc
- Aerscher Diagnostics, Llc
- Alfa Scientific Designs, Inc
- American Bio Medica Corporation
- Arkray, Inc.
- Artron Laboratories, Inc
- Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings Ag
- Atlas Link Biotech Co., Ltd
- Autobio Diagnostics Co., Ltd
- Beckman Coulter, Inc
- Becton Dickinson (Bd)
- Beijing Wantai Biological Pharmacy Enterprise Co., Ltd.
- Bhat Bio-Tech India Private Ltd. (Bbi)
- Binx Health
- Biolytical Laboratories
- Biomedomics, Inc
- Biomeme, Inc
- Biomerica, Inc.
- Biomerieux Sa
- Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
- Biosensia Ltd.
- Biotron Diagnostics, Inc.
- Boditech Med Inc
- Boson Biotech Co. Ltd
- Btnx Inc.
- Calypte Biomedical Corporation
- Cepheid, Inc
- Chembio Diagnostics, Inc.
- Church & Dwight Co. Inc
- Clarity Diagnostics, Llc
- Confirm Biosciences
- Ctk Biotech, Inc.
- Cue Health
- Danaher Corporation
- Dexcom, Inc
- Dialab Gmbh
- Diasys Diagnostic Systems Gmbh
- Diazyme Laboratories, Inc.
- Dna Electronics Ltd. (Dnae)
- Fooke-Achterrath Laboratorien Gmbh
- Dxgen Corp.
- Eiken Chemical Co Ltd.
- Ekf Diagnostics Holdings Plc
- Elitechgroup S.A.S.
- Enterix, Inc. (Clinical Genomics)
- Eurobio Scientific
- Everlywell
- Exact Sciences
- Ey Laboratories
- First Check Diagnostics Llc
- Genbio
- Genedrive Plc
- Getein Biotech Inc.
- Glysby Diagnostics
- Helena Laboratories
- Hemosure, Inc.
- Horiba, Ltd.
- Immune Iq
- Immunosciences Lab, Inc.
- Immunostics, Inc
- Jal Innovation Pte Ltd
- Jant Pharmacal Corporation
- Mitra & Co Pvt. Ltd
- Lamdagen Corporation
- Lifescan, Inc
- Lifesign, Llc
- Lightdeck Diagnostics
- Lumiradx Uk Limited
- Macherey-Nagel Gmbh & Co. Kg
- Medix Biochemica
- Medmira, Inc
- Medtronic, Inc.
- Menarini Diagnostics Srl.
- Meridian Bioscience, Inc
- Mico Biomed Usa
- Nano-Ditech Corporation
- Ng Biotech
- Noble Medical, Inc
- Nova Biomedical Corp.
- Oasis Diagnostics Corporation
- Operon S.A.
- Opko Health, Inc
- Orasure Technologies, Inc.
- Polymedco, Inc
- Polymer Technologies, Inc (Pts Diagnostics)
- Preventis Gmbh
- Princeton Biomeditech Corporation
- Quantumdx Group Limited
- Quidelortho Corporation
- Radiometer Medical A/S
- Randox Laboratories Limited
- Response Biomedical Corp
- Reszon Diagnostics International Sdn. Bhd.
- Rheonix, Inc
- Roche Diagnostic Corporation
- Savyon Diagnostics
- Sekisui Diagnostics Llc
- Siemens Healthineers Gmbh
- Sysmex Corporation
- Techlab, Inc.
- Trinity Biotech Plc
- Trividia Health
- Tulip Diagnostics Ltd (Tulip Group)
- Vedalab
- Veredus Laboratories Pte Ltd
- Werfen
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e4d015
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.