Personal Finance Software Global Market Report 2023: Increasing Demand for Secured and Personalized Digital Services Bolsters Growth

The global personal finance software market is expected to grow from $1.61 billion in 2022 to $1.72 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. The personal finance software market is expected to reach $2.22 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.5%.

The increasing demand for secured and personalized digital services is expected to propel the growth of the personal finance software market going forward. Digital services refer to the electronic flow of data and content across a variety of platforms and devices, such as the web or mobile. Personal finance software is money management software that organizes the user's day-to-day financial life by educating the user about personal money matters and provides security by providing an early warning when problems arise and having an alert notification, which helps the user to notify the target limit once the target is surpassed.

Thus, it provides secured and personalized financial services digitally through web-based or stand-alone software. For instance, in 2022 according to The Economist, a UK-based newspaper and media agency, 58% of banks worldwide depend on technology such as artificial intelligence for personalized digital services. Thus, the rising demand for secured and personalized digital services is driving the personal finance market.



The innovative solution is a key trend in the personal finance software market. Major companies operating in the personal finance software market are advancing new and innovative technologies such as AI to make personal finance more productive and less time-consuming. With new technology developments, there will be a move away from mass production and toward creative, specialized brand packaging for particular goods and services.

For instance, in August 2021, Quicken, a US-based personal finance management provider launched Simplifi which spotlights positive financial growth and boosts confidence by awarding users with badges when they meet goals. The app recognizes progress and motivates users to stay on track to meet both short- and long-term financial goals with its achievement program.



In October 2021, Aquiline Capital Partners a US-based financial services enterprise acquired Quicken Inc. for an undisclosed amount. Through this acquisition, Aquiline Capital Partners would be able to provide capital for financial services and technology. This acquisition will also ensure that Quicken would continue its operation in Menlo Park, Tucson, and Bangalore. Quicken Inc. is a US-based personal finance software provider that includes the personal financial app, Simplify.



North America was the largest region in the personal finance software market in 2022. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the personal finance software market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.



1) By Product Type: Web-Based Software; Mobile-Based Software

2) By Deployment Types: Cloud; On-Premise

3) By End User: Small Businesses Users; Individual Consumers



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.72 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $2.22 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.6% Regions Covered Global

1. Executive Summary



2. Personal Finance Software Market Characteristics



3. Personal Finance Software Market Trends And Strategies



4. Personal Finance Software Market - Macro Economic Scenario



5. Personal Finance Software Market Size And Growth



6. Personal Finance Software Market Segmentation

7. Personal Finance Software Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Personal Finance Software Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Personal Finance Software Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Microsoft Corporation

Moneyspire Inc.

PocketSmith Ltd.

The Infinite Kind

Buxfer Inc.

Doxo Inc.

Money Dashboard

Personal Capital Corporation

You Need a Budget LLC

Alzex software

CountAbout

Finicity Corporation

CoinKeeper

BankTree Software.

