PVC Emulsion Global Market Report 2023

The global PVC emulsion market is expected to grow from $3.00 billion in 2022 to $3.15 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1%. The PVC emulsion market is expected to reach $3.73 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 4.3%.

The expansion in the construction sector is significantly contributing to the growth of the PVC emulsion market going forward. The construction sector refers to the sector involved in production and trade that focuses on creating, maintaining, and repairing infrastructure. PVC emulsions in construction are used in the coating of construction materials to provide a barrier to oxygen, moisture, and anti-corrosion properties.

Additionally, it is utilized in the production of false ceilings due it its flexibility, conducive bending, and lightweight properties. For instance, in September 2022, according to Zippia, a US-based online recruitment service provider, approximately 1,337,800 new housing units were completed in 2021, a 4% increase from 2020 in the US.

Moreover, the construction of residential buildings grew from 12,00,000 in 2019 to 13,81,000 in 2020 a 15.08 percent increase. Therefore, expansion in the construction sector is driving the growth of the PVC emulsion market.



Product innovation is the key trend gaining popularity in the PVC emulsion market. Major companies operating in the PVC emulsion market are focused on innovative products to sustain their position. For instance, in October 2022, Westlake Vinnolit, a Germany-based company operating in polyvinyl chloride resins introduced GreenVin PVC, a bio-attributed PVC based on renewable ethylene. GreenVin bio-attributed PVC is created using renewable electricity and renewable ethylene from biomass. Additionally, GreenVin bio-attributed PVC releases 90% less CO2 during production as compared to traditionally produced Vinnolit PVC.



In December 2021, Apollo Funds, a US-based fund management company acquired Kem One Group for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition will help Kem One to pursue its growth strategy and executes plans to modernize its production footprint through the new funding. Kem One is a France-based producer of polyvinyl chloride (PVC) emulsions company.



North America was the largest region in the PVC emulsion market in 2022. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the PVC emulsion market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.



1) By Type: Micro Suspension; Micro Seeded; Other Types

2) By Application: Flooring And Wall Covering; Fabric Coating; Synthetic Leather Manufacturing; Automotive Mastic And Sealants; Printing Inks And Adhesives; Surface Coating; Other Applications



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $3.15 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $3.73 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.3% Regions Covered Global

