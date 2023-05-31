Prenatal DNA Sequencing Global Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $3.52 Billion by 2027 at a 13.9% CAGR

Dublin, May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Prenatal DNA Sequencing Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global prenatal DNA sequencing market is expected to grow from $1.84 billion in 2022 to $2.09 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.8%. The prenatal DNA sequencing market is expected to grow to $3.52 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 13.9%.

The increasing prevalence of cancer is expected to propel the growth of the prenatal DNA sequencing market going forward. Cancer refers to a disease in which a few body cells grow uncontrollably and spread to other parts. Prenatal DNA sequencing in cancer is used to detect fetal aneuploidy in maternal plasma and to identify cancer in the fetus. The sequencing reveals the inherited or germline DNA changes that raise a person's chance of developing cancer.

For instance, according to Globocan, a Switzerland-based provider of a worldwide database of cancer incidence and mortality rates, in 2020, there were around 19.29 million new cancer cases, and the number of cancer cases in a 5-year span is estimated to be 50.55 million. Therefore, the prevalence of cancer is driving the prenatal DNA sequencing market.



Product innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the prenatal DNA sequencing market. Major companies operating in the market are focused on developing innovative solutions to strengthen their market position. For instance, in November 2022, Juno Diagnostics, Inc., a US-based health technology company that democratizes access to valuable genetic information, launched the noninvasive prenatal screening test "Hazel". The test is uniquely designed with no risk of miscarriage, and it can be performed as early as 9 weeks into pregnancy by using a small amount of blood. It screens the pregnancy for common genetic conditions caused by extra or missing chromosomes, such as Down syndrome, Edwards syndrome, and Patau syndrome.



In November 2022, Myriad Genetics, Inc., a US-based provider of genetic testing and precision medicine acquired Gateway Genomics, LLC for an undisclosed amount. Myriad expects to expand and strengthen its portfolio of women's health products, as well as provide access to personalized genetic tests, with the combined resources of this acquisition. Gateway Genomics, LLC is a US-based personal genomics, and prenatal DNA company and a developer of consumer genetic tests.



North America was the largest region in the prenatal DNA sequencing market in 2022. The regions covered in the prenatal DNA sequencing market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the prenatal DNA sequencing market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



Scope

Markets Covered:



1) By Type: Genetic Diseases; Nonhereditary Diseases

2) By Application: Hemophilia; Down Syndrome; Cystic Fibrosis; Autism; DiGeorgre Syndrome; AIDS (Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome); Cancer; Other Applications

3) By End User: Academic Research; Clinical Research; Hospitals And Clinics; Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies; Other End Users



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $2.09 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $3.52 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.9% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Prenatal DNA Sequencing Market Characteristics



3. Prenatal DNA Sequencing Market Trends And Strategies



4. Prenatal DNA Sequencing Market - Macro Economic Scenario



5. Prenatal DNA Sequencing Market Size And Growth



6. Prenatal DNA Sequencing Market Segmentation

7. Prenatal DNA Sequencing Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Prenatal DNA Sequencing Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Prenatal DNA Sequencing Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Agilent Technologies Inc.

BGI Group

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Illumina Inc.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Natera Inc.

Genomic Health Inc.

Myriad Genetics Inc.

Invitae Corporation

PerkinElmer Inc.

Macrogen Inc.

Pacific Biosciences

Genewiz LLC

10x Genomics Inc.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Limited

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bikxsy

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment