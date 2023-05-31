Global Digital Publishing and Content Streaming Market 2023-2030: Progressive Web Applications Continue to Boost Engagement and Growth

Dublin, May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Digital Publishing and Content Streaming Market 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global digital publishing and content streaming market size was valued at $129 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $245 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period (2023-2030).

Companies in the digital publishing and content streaming market are developing progressive web applications (PWAs) to drive user engagement and boost revenues.

PWAs are applications within a web browser, displayed as a website. PWAs enable developers to develop a single app that can work across all platforms and devices, leading to significant savings in the time and resources required for app development. PWAs help web content publishing companies to maximize reach, increase the level of user engagement, and provide a unified customer experience across different media platforms.

For instance, Flutter, supported and developed by Google, is the latest framework used for developing mobile applications for operating systems such as iOS and Android. Additionally, PWAs developed by Washington Post, an American news publishing company, have resulted in rising in user engagement by as much as five times.



Segmental Outlook



The global digital publishing and content streaming market is segmented based on type, product, and application. Based on the type, the market is segmented into content streaming and digital publishing. On the basis of product, the market is segmented into subscription, and on-demand.

Further, on the basis of application, the market is sub-segmented into small and medium enterprises, and large enterprises. Among the product segment, the subscription sub-segment is expected to cater to a prominent market share over the forecast period.



The Subscription Sub-Segment is Anticipated to Hold a Prominent Share in the Global Digital Publishing And Content Streaming Market



OTT solutions deliver film and TV content through the internet without users' subscriptions to traditional cable or pay-TV services. The segment is expected to witness a noticeable growth over the forecast period owing to the growing demand for improved automation of business processes and the full availability of broadband infrastructure. OTT's emerging features such as hybrid monetization models, digital original content, and content fragmentation due to intensive competition are expected to further propel the segment growth.



Regional Outlooks



The global Digital Publishing and Content Streaming market is further segmented based on geography including North America (the US, and Canada), Europe (Italy, Spain, Germany, France, and Others), Asia-Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, and Others), and the Rest of the World (the Middle East &Africa, and Latin America). The market can be analyzed for a particular region or country level as per the requirement. Among these, the Asia-Pacific regional market is expected to cater prominent growth over the forecast period, however, the North American region is projected to experience considerable growth in the digital publishing and content streaming market.



The Asia-Pacific Region is Expected to Hold a Prominent Share in the Global Digital Publishing and Content Streaming Market



North America is expected to hold a major share in the digital publishing and content streaming market. Africa is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. For more scalable and affordable content distribution, content streaming service providers are providing low-cost membership services, particularly for video streaming, in developing nations like India, Brazil, and some African nations. For instance, Netflix offers its monthly plan starting at INR 500 ($7.1) in India, whereas subscription plans in the US start at $7.99. Netflix subscription in Brazil starts at BRL 19.9 ($5). Similarly, Amazon offers a prime video subscription which costs $119 a year in the US and INR 999 ($14.5) in India.

6. Company Profiles



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Adobe Inc.

Amazon.com, Inc.

Verlagsgruppe Georg von Holtzbrinck GmbH

Google LLC (Google Play)

MPS Ltd. (Magplus)

Netflix, Inc.

PageSuite Ltd.

Quark Software Inc.

Rakuten Group, Inc.

RELX plc

Xerox Holdings Corp.

YUDU Ltd.

