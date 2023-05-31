Fructooligosaccharides (FOS) Global Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $4.82 Billion by 2030 with an 8% CAGR

Dublin, May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fructooligosaccharides (FOS) Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Source (Sucrose, Chicory), By Form (Liquid, Powder), By Application, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global fructooligosaccharides market size is expected to reach USD 4.82 Billion by 2030. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2023 to 2030. Increasing consumption of functional food in North America and Europe is expected to drive the market over the next eight years.



Rising use of fructooligosaccharides (FOS) combinations with probiotic strains including synbiotics in products such as bakery, chocolates, fat reduction creams and drinking yogurts is expected to have a positive impact on the market over the next seven years. In addition, rising demand for dietary products in the Asia Pacific is expected to propel industry growth over the forecast period.



Increasing consumer awareness regarding the occurrence of chronic diseases such as rickets and diabetes is expected to augment product needs over the projected period. The introduction of novel manufacturing techniques using highly efficient purification systems, recombinant enzymes, new substrates, and enzyme engineering are being used to reduce costs. This is expected to increase the market penetration of the product over the forecast period.



Fructooligosaccharides Market Report Highlights

Sucrose was the second largest source used for the manufacturing of fructooligosaccharides accounting for over 33.1% of the global market volume. The product is being increasingly used in functional food & beverages which are expected to drive market growth. Growing demand for FOS in infant formulation and nutritional food products particularly in Europe on account of various health benefits such as its use as an appetizer and improvement of mineral absorption is expected to be the primary factor for rising demand

The global fructooligosaccharides demand in infant formula was 187.51 kilotons in 2022. Technological advancements in product manufacturing for use in infant formulations have been increasing over the past few years. Presently, fermentation is the major technology being used by numerous players on account of its cost-effectiveness

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region at a CAGR of 9.7% from 2023 to 2030 in terms of revenue. Rising population, high mortality rate, increasing disposable income, and rising consumer awareness regarding the health benefits of the product is expected product demand in the Asia Pacific. Increasing concern regarding chronic diseases led to high demand for functional food & beverages which are expected to ultimately augment FOS need over the next eight years

The presence of a large number of manufacturers has led to high competition in the market. Companies have been involved in research for developing technologies for large-scale production of FOS. The high cost is a major issue being faced by market players and is expected to challenge industry growth over the forecast period

In January 2022, Galam, specialty ingredient manufacturer, invested an amount of USD 30 million to expand its Israel-based GOFOS production facility to meet the soaring demand for the product

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $2.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $4.82 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.0% Regions Covered Global

