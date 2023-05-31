Global Swimming Pool Market Report 2023: Increasing Number of Innovations in Resorts and Hotels Boosts Growth

Dublin, May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Swimming Pool Market (2023 Edition) - Analysis by Pool Type (Above Ground, In Ground), Material, End-Use Industry, By Region, By Country: Market Size, Insights, Competition, Covid-19 Impact and Forecast (2023-2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides a complete analysis of the Global Swimming Pool industry in terms of market segmentation, Pool Type (Above Ground, In Ground), Material (Fibreglass, Concrete, Plastic, Others) and By End Use Industry (Residential, Commercial).



The research study covers a detailed analysis of the Americas (United States, Canada, Brazil), Europe (United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy/), APAC (China, Japan, and India), Middle East, and Africa. Additionally, the research report displays data including market size, yearly growth & potential analysis, the competitive study of market players, investment opportunities, demand and forecast analysis. The research study also looks at the market growth indicators, restraints, supply and demand risk, and other important statistics, as well as a full assessment of current and future market trends that are relevant to the market evolution.



The Global Swimming Pool Market is expected to generate USD 4853.90 million by the end of 2028, up from USD 3944.36 million in 2021. A favourable growth element for the global swimming pool market is the ongoing projects of the residential construction sector in the Americas and other regions across the world.

Attractive amenities in apartment buildings attract home buyers, who persuade developers to incorporate a pool and a gym in their construction projects. Rising tourism, an increase in the number of innovations in the resorts and hotels, the expansion of service & product offerings, and the demand for luxurious lifestyles are key drivers driving the overall market growth. During the forecast period, 2023-2028, the Global Swimming Pool is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.23%. The growing residential areas, as well as the growing urbanization, are driving up the swimming pool market.



In the Americas, customers are ready to pay for advanced swimming pools and services related to them such as covers, cleaners, surface technologies, emulsifiers and water filters. The growing concern for the cleanliness of pools has increased demand for a variety of products and accessories, including emulsifiers. Additionally, with the growth in infections, allergies, bacterial diseases, and other skin disorders, the need for regular cleaning of pools is increasing in the healthcare industry as a means of reducing infectious diseases.



Demand for advancement in the maintenance of pools is boosting market growth. The major factor driving the growth of the swimming pool market is the increasing demand for advancement in the maintenance of pools. Furthermore, the rising demand for devices like Emulsifiers, Water filters, UV Filters, Emollients, etc is the governing factor for advancement in maintenance.



Rising income, budget for property purchases and rising demand for attractive amenities have a direct impact on the construction of swimming pools and spas in residential complexes. This is the main driver for the growth of the global swimming pool market. Residential swimming pool construction is the largest market compared to commercial pool construction.

This segment includes swimming pools that are built in residential complexes, bungalows, row houses, and other types of individual houses and amenities. However, increasing consumer spending on tourism is affecting the construction of new hotels which will contribute to the overall growth of the swimming pool market.



As most people are likely to spend their time with families at home, the demand for residential pools has increased, and swimming pool now becomes a common part of residential spaces. Therefore, the demand for residential pools is increasing and customers are also spending a good amount on the repair and maintenance of their pools.

Majorly demand for swimming pools is being met by the construction of new swimming pools and the adaption of technologies for their maintenance, adaption of technologies will have a positive impact on the growth of the swimming pool industry.



Scope of the Report

The report presents the analysis of Swimming Pool Market for the historical period of 2018-2021, the estimated year 2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2028.

The report analyses the Swimming Pool Market by Type (On/Above Ground, In Ground).

The report analyses the Swimming Pool Market by Material (Fiberglass, Concrete, Plastic, Other).

The report analyses the Swimming Pool Market by End Use Industry (Residential, Commercial).

The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter's Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by pet type, by service type, by mode of operation.

Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include Pentair, Hayward Holdings Inc., Fluidra S.A., Latham Group, Intex Recreation, Finish Thompson, Cody Pools, Presidential Pools & Spas, Concord Pools & Spas, Riverbend Sandler Pools.

Key Target Audience:

Swimming Pool Providers

Consulting and Advisory Firms

Research and Development Organizations

Government and Regulatory Authorities





Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 240 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $4.14 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $4.85 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.2% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Background



2. Strategic Recommendations



3. Global Swimming Pool Market: Historic and Forecast (2018-2028)



4. Global Swimming Pool Market, Region Analysis



5. Americas Swimming Pool Market: Historic and Forecast (2018-2028)



6. Europe Swimming Pool Market: Historic and Forecast (2018-2028)



7. Asia Pacific Swimming Pool Market: Historic and Forecast (2018-2028)



8. Middle East & Africa Swimming Pool Market: Historic and Forecast (2018-2028)



9. Market Dynamics



10. Industry Ecosystem Analysis



11. Competitive Positioning



