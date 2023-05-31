Global Tobacco Market Report 2023-2028: Adopted Unique Product Promotion and Marketing Strategies by Tobacco Manufacturers Bolsters Growth

Dublin, May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Tobacco Market (2023-2028) by Type, Product Type, Distribution Channel, and Geography, Competitive Analysis, Impact of Economic Slowdown & Impending Recession with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Tobacco Market is estimated to be USD 1.08 Tn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 1.25 Tn by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 3.02%.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Consumption of Cigarettes

Adopted Unique Product Promotion and Marketing Strategies by Tobacco Manufacturers

Several Tobacco Products Available in the Market

Significant Source of Tax Revenue for Governments

Restraints

Surge in the Number of Nicotine Replacement Theories

Tobacco's Adverse Effects

Stringent Regulations of Tobacco Production and Sales

Opportunities

Growing Interest in Flavored and Innovative Smokeless Tobacco Products

Increasing Usage of Dry Smokeless Tobacco

Surge in Investments in the Research and Development of New Tobacco Products

Rising Sustainability in Tobacco Industry

Challenges

Rising Awareness about Health Concerns Related to Tobacco Consumption

Market Segmentations



The Global Tobacco Market is segmented based on Type, Product Type, Distribution Channel, and Geography.

By Type, the market is classified into Virginia, Burley, Nicotiana rustica, Oriental, and Others.

By Product Type, the market is classified into Cigarettes, Cigars and Cigarillos, Smoking Tobacco, and Smokeless Tobacco.

By Distribution Channel, the market is classified into Supermarket/Hypermarket, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, and Other Distribution Channels.

By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

Countries Studied

America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)

Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)

Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)

Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Competitive Quadrant



The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Ansoff Analysis



The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Tobacco Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.



The analyst analyses the Global Tobacco Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.



Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.



Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Tobacco Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model, PESTLE Analysis, and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of COVID-19 and the impact of economic slowdown & impending recession on the market are also featured in the report.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains a competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.

Report Highlights:

A complete analysis of the market, including the parent industry

Important market dynamics and trends

Market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume

Market shares and strategies of key players

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 193 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.08 Trillion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $1.25 Trillion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.0% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Dynamics



5 Market Analysis



6 Global Tobacco Market, By Type



8 Global Tobacco Market, By Distribution Channel



9 Americas' Tobacco Market



10 Europe's Tobacco Market



11 Middle East and Africa's Tobacco Market



12 APAC's Tobacco Market



13 Competitive Landscape



14 Company Profiles



15 Appendix



Companies Mentioned

Altria Group, Inc.

Bigarette & Co.

British American Tobacco PLC

China National Tobacco Corp.

Eastern Company SAE

Godfrey Phillips India Ltd.

Hestia Tobacco LLC

Hi Brasil Tobacco

Imperial Brands PLC

ITC Ltd.

Japan Tobacco, Inc.

KT&G Corp.

NTC Industries Ltd.

Pataka Group

Philip Morris International, Inc.

PT. Gudang Garam Tbk

Quinnington Organic Tobacco Company Pty

Reynolds American, Inc.

Santa Fe Natural Tobacco Co.

Seke SA

Turning Point Brands, Inc.

Universal Corp.

US Smokeless Tobacco Co., Inc.

Vape Organics

VST Industries Ltd.

