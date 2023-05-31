Global Tobacco Market Report 2023-2028: Adopted Unique Product Promotion and Marketing Strategies by Tobacco Manufacturers Bolsters Growth

Dublin, May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Tobacco Market (2023-2028) by Type, Product Type, Distribution Channel, and Geography, Competitive Analysis, Impact of Economic Slowdown & Impending Recession with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Tobacco Market is estimated to be USD 1.08 Tn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 1.25 Tn by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 3.02%.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Growing Consumption of Cigarettes
- Adopted Unique Product Promotion and Marketing Strategies by Tobacco Manufacturers
- Several Tobacco Products Available in the Market
- Significant Source of Tax Revenue for Governments
Restraints
- Surge in the Number of Nicotine Replacement Theories
- Tobacco's Adverse Effects
- Stringent Regulations of Tobacco Production and Sales
Opportunities
- Growing Interest in Flavored and Innovative Smokeless Tobacco Products
- Increasing Usage of Dry Smokeless Tobacco
- Surge in Investments in the Research and Development of New Tobacco Products
- Rising Sustainability in Tobacco Industry
Challenges
- Rising Awareness about Health Concerns Related to Tobacco Consumption
Market Segmentations
The Global Tobacco Market is segmented based on Type, Product Type, Distribution Channel, and Geography.
- By Type, the market is classified into Virginia, Burley, Nicotiana rustica, Oriental, and Others.
- By Product Type, the market is classified into Cigarettes, Cigars and Cigarillos, Smoking Tobacco, and Smokeless Tobacco.
- By Distribution Channel, the market is classified into Supermarket/Hypermarket, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, and Other Distribution Channels.
- By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific.
Countries Studied
- America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)
- Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)
- Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)
- Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Ansoff Analysis
The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Tobacco Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.
The analyst analyses the Global Tobacco Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.
Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.
Why buy this report?
- The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Tobacco Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.
- The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.
- The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model, PESTLE Analysis, and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of COVID-19 and the impact of economic slowdown & impending recession on the market are also featured in the report.
- The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.
- The report also contains a competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.
Report Highlights:
- A complete analysis of the market, including the parent industry
- Important market dynamics and trends
- Market segmentation
- Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume
- Market shares and strategies of key players
- Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|193
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2028
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$1.08 Trillion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028
|$1.25 Trillion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|3.0%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1 Report Description
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Market Dynamics
5 Market Analysis
6 Global Tobacco Market, By Type
8 Global Tobacco Market, By Distribution Channel
9 Americas' Tobacco Market
10 Europe's Tobacco Market
11 Middle East and Africa's Tobacco Market
12 APAC's Tobacco Market
13 Competitive Landscape
14 Company Profiles
15 Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- Altria Group, Inc.
- Bigarette & Co.
- British American Tobacco PLC
- China National Tobacco Corp.
- Eastern Company SAE
- Godfrey Phillips India Ltd.
- Hestia Tobacco LLC
- Hi Brasil Tobacco
- Imperial Brands PLC
- ITC Ltd.
- Japan Tobacco, Inc.
- KT&G Corp.
- NTC Industries Ltd.
- Pataka Group
- Philip Morris International, Inc.
- PT. Gudang Garam Tbk
- Quinnington Organic Tobacco Company Pty
- Reynolds American, Inc.
- Santa Fe Natural Tobacco Co.
- Seke SA
- Turning Point Brands, Inc.
- Universal Corp.
- US Smokeless Tobacco Co., Inc.
- Vape Organics
- VST Industries Ltd.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ix4fzg
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment