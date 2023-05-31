Global Letter Of Credit Confirmation Market Report 2023-2028: Increased Risk of Non-Payment Bolsters Growth

Dublin, May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Letter Of Credit Confirmation Market (2023-2028) by Type, End-User and Geography, Competitive Analysis, Impact of Covid-19, Impact of Economic Slowdown & Impending Recession with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Letter Of Credit Confirmation Market is estimated to be USD 4047.11 Mn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 4687.16 Mn by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 2.98%.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increased Risk of Non-Payment

Increasing Digitization of Financial Services

Growth in Strict Terms and Conditions

Restraints

Complex Governing Rules

Opportunities

Advancements in Technologies

Demand for Customized Trade Services

Challenges

Fraud and Cyber Attacks Concerns

Market Segmentations



The Global Letter Of Credit Confirmation Market is segmented based on Type, End-User and Geography.

By Type, the market is classified into Slight L/Cs, and Usance L/Cs.

By End-User, the market is classified into Small Enterprise, Medium-Size Enterprise, and Large Enterprises.

By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle-East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Countries Studied

America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)

Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)

Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)

Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Competitive Quadrant



The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Ansoff Analysis



The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Letter Of Credit Confirmation Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.



The analyst analyses the Global Letter Of Credit Confirmation Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.



Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.



Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Letter Of Credit Confirmation Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model, PESTLE Analysis, and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of COVID-19 and impact of economic slowdown & impending recession on the market are also featured in the report.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains a competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.

Report Highlights:

A complete analysis of the market, including the parent industry

Important market dynamics and trends

Market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume

Market shares and strategies of key players

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 169 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $4047.11 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $4687.16 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 2.9% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Dynamics



5 Market Analysis



6 Global Letter Of Credit Confirmation Market, By Type



7 Global Letter Of Credit Confirmation Market, By End-User



8 Americas' Letter Of Credit Confirmation Market



9 Europe's Letter Of Credit Confirmation Market



10 Middle East and Africa's Letter Of Credit Confirmation Market



11 APAC's Letter Of Credit Confirmation Market



12 Competitive Landscape



13 Company Profiles



14 Appendix



Companies Mentioned

Bank of America Corp.

CapitalOne Corp.

Citigroup Inc.

DBS Bank Ltd

HSBC Holdings PLC

IBC BANK

ICICI Bank Group

JPMorgan Chase & Co

Mizuho Bank Ltd.

MUFG Bank

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.

Scotiabank

Standard Chartered PLC

State Bank of India

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cjqweo

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment